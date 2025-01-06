Triveni Enterprises Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.37
0.11
0.16
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Working capital
0.99
0.58
0.33
3.23
Other operating items
Operating
1.98
0.66
0.45
3.31
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
1.98
0.66
0.45
3.31
Equity raised
6.74
6.57
6.33
6.16
Investing
0
-0.5
-0.2
-3.15
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
8.73
6.74
6.59
6.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.