Triveni Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
4.65
4.37
3.37
Net Worth
10.51
10.37
10.09
9.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0.62
0.62
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.13
10.99
10.09
9.09
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.12
0.12
3.42
3.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
10.98
10.77
6.07
4.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.62
4.65
10.01
0
Debtor Days
347.49
0
Other Current Assets
9.45
9.08
4.92
4.86
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-2.84
-8.39
0
Creditor Days
291.25
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.12
-0.47
-0.2
Cash
0.03
0.11
0.6
1.03
Total Assets
11.13
11
10.09
9.11
