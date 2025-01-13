iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

2.3
(-1.29%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.72

5.72

5.72

5.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

4.65

4.37

3.37

Net Worth

10.51

10.37

10.09

9.09

Minority Interest

Debt

0.62

0.62

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.13

10.99

10.09

9.09

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.12

0.12

3.42

3.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

10.98

10.77

6.07

4.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.62

4.65

10.01

0

Debtor Days

347.49

0

Other Current Assets

9.45

9.08

4.92

4.86

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-2.84

-8.39

0

Creditor Days

291.25

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.12

-0.47

-0.2

Cash

0.03

0.11

0.6

1.03

Total Assets

11.13

11

10.09

9.11

