Summary

Triveni Enterprises Limited was originally registered on 21st December, 1984 in the name and style of Triveni Enterprises Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company having duly passed resolution on 3rd January, 1985 in terms of Section 21 of the Companies Act, 1956 the name of the said Company was changed to Triveni Enterprises Limited. The Company operates in the business of trading various textiles products & distributorship of telecommunication products. The Company is involved in the business of trading of textiles.The Company is planning for expansion of its business. It wishes to expand and grow the business in imports, exports and manufacturing unit also.

