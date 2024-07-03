Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹2.68
Prev. Close₹2.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.01
Day's High₹2.68
Day's Low₹2.23
52 Week's High₹4.25
52 Week's Low₹1.28
Book Value₹1.86
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.25
P/E65.25
EPS0.04
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.72
5.72
5.72
5.72
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4.79
4.65
4.37
3.37
Net Worth
10.51
10.37
10.09
9.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.51
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-9.42
0
0
0
As % of sales
89.6
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.1
-0.05
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
1.37
0.11
0.16
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.38
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Working capital
0.99
0.58
0.33
3.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-409.98
7.95
43.23
62.55
EBIT growth
1,143.13
-33.32
38.11
5,668.33
Net profit growth
1,112.55
-33.32
37.64
5,674.29
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramchandra Ramhit Varma
Independent Director
Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar
Independent Director
Pintu G Acharya
Additional Executive Director
ARVIND KUMAR GUPTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nikita Chamaria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Triveni Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Triveni Enterprises Limited was originally registered on 21st December, 1984 in the name and style of Triveni Enterprises Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company having duly passed resolution on 3rd January, 1985 in terms of Section 21 of the Companies Act, 1956 the name of the said Company was changed to Triveni Enterprises Limited. The Company operates in the business of trading various textiles products & distributorship of telecommunication products. The Company is involved in the business of trading of textiles.The Company is planning for expansion of its business. It wishes to expand and grow the business in imports, exports and manufacturing unit also.
The Triveni Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.49 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is 65.25 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is ₹1.28 and ₹4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Triveni Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.26%, 3 Years at -36.60%, 1 Year at -38.59%, 6 Month at 0.77%, 3 Month at 8.75% and 1 Month at -4.74%.
