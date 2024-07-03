iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Enterprises Ltd Share Price

2.49
(-4.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.68
  • Day's High2.68
  • 52 Wk High4.25
  • Prev. Close2.61
  • Day's Low2.23
  • 52 Wk Low 1.28
  • Turnover (lac)4.01
  • P/E65.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.86
  • EPS0.04
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.25
  • Div. Yield0
Triveni Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.68

Prev. Close

2.61

Turnover(Lac.)

4.01

Day's High

2.68

Day's Low

2.23

52 Week's High

4.25

52 Week's Low

1.28

Book Value

1.86

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.25

P/E

65.25

EPS

0.04

Divi. Yield

0

Triveni Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

6 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Triveni Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Triveni Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.49%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.49%

Non-Promoter- 96.50%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Triveni Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.72

5.72

5.72

5.72

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4.79

4.65

4.37

3.37

Net Worth

10.51

10.37

10.09

9.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

10.51

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-9.42

0

0

0

As % of sales

89.6

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.1

-0.05

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

1.37

0.11

0.16

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.38

-0.02

-0.04

-0.03

Working capital

0.99

0.58

0.33

3.23

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-409.98

7.95

43.23

62.55

EBIT growth

1,143.13

-33.32

38.11

5,668.33

Net profit growth

1,112.55

-33.32

37.64

5,674.29

Triveni Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Triveni Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramchandra Ramhit Varma

Independent Director

Indrajeet Kumar Kuwar

Independent Director

Pintu G Acharya

Additional Executive Director

ARVIND KUMAR GUPTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nikita Chamaria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Triveni Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Triveni Enterprises Limited was originally registered on 21st December, 1984 in the name and style of Triveni Enterprises Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company having duly passed resolution on 3rd January, 1985 in terms of Section 21 of the Companies Act, 1956 the name of the said Company was changed to Triveni Enterprises Limited. The Company operates in the business of trading various textiles products & distributorship of telecommunication products. The Company is involved in the business of trading of textiles.The Company is planning for expansion of its business. It wishes to expand and grow the business in imports, exports and manufacturing unit also.
Company FAQs

What is the Triveni Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Triveni Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.49 today.

What is the Market Cap of Triveni Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is ₹14.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Triveni Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is 65.25 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Triveni Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Triveni Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is ₹1.28 and ₹4.25 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Triveni Enterprises Ltd?

Triveni Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -50.26%, 3 Years at -36.60%, 1 Year at -38.59%, 6 Month at 0.77%, 3 Month at 8.75% and 1 Month at -4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Triveni Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Triveni Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.49 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.51 %

