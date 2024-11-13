iifl-logo-icon 1
Triveni Enterprises Ltd Board Meeting

Triveni Enterpri CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
Triveni Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; Outcome of Board meeting for UFR Q E 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 202430 Aug 2024
Triveni Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider the draft of notice of 39thAnnual General Meeting along with explanatory statement for the financial year ended March 31 2024 2. To fix the day date time and venue of 39thAnnual General Meeting. 3. To approve the Board report; 4. To determine the date of Book Closure. 5. To fix the Cut-off date for E-voting. 6. To consider appointment of scrutinizer to scrutinize the e-voting voting process for the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company. 7. Any other business with the permission of the chair which is incidental and ancillary to the business. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on September 4th, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.09.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Triveni Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with permission of the Board. Outcome of Board meeting for unaudited financial results for June 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
Triveni Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; 2. Any other matter with permission of the Board. Outcome of Board Meeting for Audited Financial Result for the year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Triveni Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended December 31 2023 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations; outcome of Board meeting for UFR 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/02/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202413 Feb 2024
Change in Auditors

Triveni Enterpri: Related News

No Record Found

