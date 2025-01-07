Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
10.51
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-9.42
0
0
0
As % of sales
89.6
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.07
-0.1
-0.05
-0.03
As % of sales
0.67
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.14
-0.17
-0.21
-0.14
As % of sales (Other Cost)
1.38
0
0
0
Operating profit
0.87
-0.28
-0.26
-0.18
OPM
8.33
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.5
0.39
0.42
0.3
Profit before tax
1.37
0.11
0.16
0.12
Taxes
-0.38
-0.02
-0.04
-0.03
Tax rate
-27.82
-26
-26
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.99
0.08
0.12
0.08
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.99
0.08
0.12
0.08
yoy growth (%)
1,112.55
-33.32
37.64
5,674.29
NPM
9.45
0
0
0
