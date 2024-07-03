iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Triveni Enterprises Ltd Company Summary

2.35
(6.33%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:06:00 PM

Triveni Enterprises Ltd Summary

Triveni Enterprises Limited was originally registered on 21st December, 1984 in the name and style of Triveni Enterprises Private Limited. Thereafter, the Company having duly passed resolution on 3rd January, 1985 in terms of Section 21 of the Companies Act, 1956 the name of the said Company was changed to Triveni Enterprises Limited. The Company operates in the business of trading various textiles products & distributorship of telecommunication products. The Company is involved in the business of trading of textiles.The Company is planning for expansion of its business. It wishes to expand and grow the business in imports, exports and manufacturing unit also.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.