Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.87
121.87
121.87
121.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.7
-112.2
-411.64
-377.76
Net Worth
79.17
9.67
-289.77
-255.89
Minority Interest
Debt
8.07
3.83
6.3
5.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
62.7
56.22
0
0
Total Liabilities
149.94
69.72
-283.47
-249.98
Fixed Assets
320.44
306.78
63.6
58.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
48.42
38.94
0
0
Networking Capital
-218.93
-276.03
-347.96
-309.08
Inventories
37.66
40.26
51.52
18.05
Inventory Days
99.9
Sundry Debtors
24.5
174.05
9.08
13.16
Debtor Days
72.84
Other Current Assets
34.81
17.12
19.07
17.5
Sundry Creditors
-74.94
-161.91
-167.58
-244.72
Creditor Days
1,354.54
Other Current Liabilities
-240.96
-345.55
-260.05
-113.07
Cash
0.01
0.04
0.88
0.28
Total Assets
149.94
69.73
-283.48
-249.98
