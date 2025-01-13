iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Balance Sheet

101.01
(13.94%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:14:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.87

121.87

121.87

121.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.7

-112.2

-411.64

-377.76

Net Worth

79.17

9.67

-289.77

-255.89

Minority Interest

Debt

8.07

3.83

6.3

5.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

62.7

56.22

0

0

Total Liabilities

149.94

69.72

-283.47

-249.98

Fixed Assets

320.44

306.78

63.6

58.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

48.42

38.94

0

0

Networking Capital

-218.93

-276.03

-347.96

-309.08

Inventories

37.66

40.26

51.52

18.05

Inventory Days

99.9

Sundry Debtors

24.5

174.05

9.08

13.16

Debtor Days

72.84

Other Current Assets

34.81

17.12

19.07

17.5

Sundry Creditors

-74.94

-161.91

-167.58

-244.72

Creditor Days

1,354.54

Other Current Liabilities

-240.96

-345.55

-260.05

-113.07

Cash

0.01

0.04

0.88

0.28

Total Assets

149.94

69.73

-283.48

-249.98

Tuticorin Alkali : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.