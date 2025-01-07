Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.94
156.64
133.58
132.76
yoy growth (%)
-57.9
17.25
0.61
-15.18
Raw materials
-46.3
-65.56
-57.85
-66.4
As % of sales
70.21
41.85
43.31
50.01
Employee costs
-11.49
-12.64
-12.38
-9.31
As % of sales
17.43
8.07
9.27
7.01
Other costs
-62.93
-99.89
-102.94
-87.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
95.43
63.77
77.06
66.01
Operating profit
-54.78
-21.47
-39.6
-30.59
OPM
-83.08
-13.7
-29.64
-23.04
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.37
-2.33
-2.46
Interest expense
-1.94
-1.78
-3.21
-3.18
Other income
1.96
2.99
0.97
1.01
Profit before tax
-58
-23.62
-44.17
-35.23
Taxes
0
0
-0.57
0
Tax rate
0
0
1.29
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-58
-23.62
-44.74
-35.23
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-58
-23.62
-44.74
-35.23
yoy growth (%)
145.5
-47.2
26.98
-204.75
NPM
-87.95
-15.08
-33.49
-26.54
