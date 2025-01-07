iifl-logo-icon 1
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

93.17
(1.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

FINANCIALS

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.94

156.64

133.58

132.76

yoy growth (%)

-57.9

17.25

0.61

-15.18

Raw materials

-46.3

-65.56

-57.85

-66.4

As % of sales

70.21

41.85

43.31

50.01

Employee costs

-11.49

-12.64

-12.38

-9.31

As % of sales

17.43

8.07

9.27

7.01

Other costs

-62.93

-99.89

-102.94

-87.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

95.43

63.77

77.06

66.01

Operating profit

-54.78

-21.47

-39.6

-30.59

OPM

-83.08

-13.7

-29.64

-23.04

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.37

-2.33

-2.46

Interest expense

-1.94

-1.78

-3.21

-3.18

Other income

1.96

2.99

0.97

1.01

Profit before tax

-58

-23.62

-44.17

-35.23

Taxes

0

0

-0.57

0

Tax rate

0

0

1.29

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-58

-23.62

-44.74

-35.23

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-58

-23.62

-44.74

-35.23

yoy growth (%)

145.5

-47.2

26.98

-204.75

NPM

-87.95

-15.08

-33.49

-26.54

