Open₹96.87
Prev. Close₹97.63
Turnover(Lac.)₹41.86
Day's High₹97.49
Day's Low₹91.57
52 Week's High₹117
52 Week's Low₹68
Book Value₹10.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,119.67
P/E19.11
EPS5.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
121.87
121.87
121.87
121.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-42.7
-112.2
-411.64
-377.76
Net Worth
79.17
9.67
-289.77
-255.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
65.94
156.64
133.58
132.76
yoy growth (%)
-57.9
17.25
0.61
-15.18
Raw materials
-46.3
-65.56
-57.85
-66.4
As % of sales
70.21
41.85
43.31
50.01
Employee costs
-11.49
-12.64
-12.38
-9.31
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-58
-23.62
-44.17
-35.23
Depreciation
-3.23
-3.37
-2.33
-2.46
Tax paid
0
0
-0.57
0
Working capital
-59.67
-62.98
-47.11
-11.31
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.9
17.25
0.61
-15.18
Op profit growth
155.18
-45.78
29.44
89.8
EBIT growth
156.61
-46.66
27.81
86.52
Net profit growth
145.5
-47.2
26.98
-204.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Non Exe. Director
B Narendran
Independent Non Exe. Director
S Asokan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Rita Chandrasekar
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
K R Anandan
E D & Wholetime Director
E. Rajeshkumar
Director
Devaki Ashwin Muthiah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
C S Vijayalakshmi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
Summary
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) Corporate Group. TAC manufactures all grades of soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chloride and substantial reduction in the effluents discharged from the plant, making the plant eco-friendly. The Company produces a range of pesticide formulations. At present, the plant is capable of producing 15 lac ltr of pesticide formulations. The Company is manufacturing and selling Soda Ash and Ammonium Chloride Fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu.The Technical Grade Ammonium Chloride Plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in October, 2000.In 2005-06, the amalgamation of Company with Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) became effective from Apr 1, 2005. The Company commenced the manufacture of Ammonium Bicarbonate during the period 2006.
The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1119.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 19.11 and 9.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹68 and ₹117 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.67%, 3 Years at 30.23%, 1 Year at -3.05%, 6 Month at 9.72%, 3 Month at 6.25% and 1 Month at 4.31%.
