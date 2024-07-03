iifl-logo-icon 1
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Share Price

91.9
(-5.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:53:00 PM

  • Open96.87
  • Day's High97.49
  • 52 Wk High117
  • Prev. Close97.63
  • Day's Low91.57
  • 52 Wk Low 68
  • Turnover (lac)41.86
  • P/E19.11
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value10.58
  • EPS5.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,119.67
  • Div. Yield0
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Corporate Action

6 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Aug, 2024

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 5.88%

Institutions: 5.88%

Non-Institutions: 19.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

121.87

121.87

121.87

121.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-42.7

-112.2

-411.64

-377.76

Net Worth

79.17

9.67

-289.77

-255.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

65.94

156.64

133.58

132.76

yoy growth (%)

-57.9

17.25

0.61

-15.18

Raw materials

-46.3

-65.56

-57.85

-66.4

As % of sales

70.21

41.85

43.31

50.01

Employee costs

-11.49

-12.64

-12.38

-9.31

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-58

-23.62

-44.17

-35.23

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.37

-2.33

-2.46

Tax paid

0

0

-0.57

0

Working capital

-59.67

-62.98

-47.11

-11.31

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.9

17.25

0.61

-15.18

Op profit growth

155.18

-45.78

29.44

89.8

EBIT growth

156.61

-46.66

27.81

86.52

Net profit growth

145.5

-47.2

26.98

-204.75

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Non Exe. Director

B Narendran

Independent Non Exe. Director

S Asokan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Rita Chandrasekar

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

K R Anandan

E D & Wholetime Director

E. Rajeshkumar

Director

Devaki Ashwin Muthiah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

C S Vijayalakshmi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

Summary

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) Corporate Group. TAC manufactures all grades of soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chloride and substantial reduction in the effluents discharged from the plant, making the plant eco-friendly. The Company produces a range of pesticide formulations. At present, the plant is capable of producing 15 lac ltr of pesticide formulations. The Company is manufacturing and selling Soda Ash and Ammonium Chloride Fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu.The Technical Grade Ammonium Chloride Plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in October, 2000.In 2005-06, the amalgamation of Company with Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) became effective from Apr 1, 2005. The Company commenced the manufacture of Ammonium Bicarbonate during the period 2006.
Company FAQs

What is the Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd share price today?

The Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹91.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹1119.67 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is 19.11 and 9.22 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is ₹68 and ₹117 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 82.67%, 3 Years at 30.23%, 1 Year at -3.05%, 6 Month at 9.72%, 3 Month at 6.25% and 1 Month at 4.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 5.89 %
Public - 19.11 %

