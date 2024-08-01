iifl-logo-icon 1
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd AGM

94.5
(-0.83%)
Jan 15, 2025|09:09:00 AM

Tuticorin Alkali CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Sep 20246 Aug 2024
Please refer our letter dated 01.08.2024, under Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. In continuation to above, we wish to inform that at the meeting of the Board of Directors held today (06.08.2024) the Directors have amongst other subjects approved the following: 1. Unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. A copy of the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 along with the Limited Review Report is enclosed. 2. The Boards report for the year 2023-24 3. 51st Annual General Meeting of the Company is proposed to be held on Thursday, the 12th September, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. at IST through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). Proceedings of the 51st AGM of the company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.09.2024) Revised Scrutinizer report of 51st AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

