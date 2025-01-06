iifl-logo-icon 1
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

92.25
(-5.51%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Tuticorin Alkali FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-58

-23.62

-44.17

-35.23

Depreciation

-3.23

-3.37

-2.33

-2.46

Tax paid

0

0

-0.57

0

Working capital

-59.67

-62.98

-47.11

-11.31

Other operating items

Operating

-120.9

-89.97

-94.18

-49.01

Capital expenditure

0.25

4.21

8.82

-101.58

Free cash flow

-120.65

-85.76

-85.35

-150.59

Equity raised

-639.54

-483.93

-390.98

-359.54

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-2

76.51

188.04

123.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-762.2

-493.19

-288.3

-386.54

