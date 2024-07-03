iifl-logo-icon 1
Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Company Summary

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Summary

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals and Fertilisers Limited was incorporated in December, 1971. The Company is a member of the SPIC (Southern Petro Industries Corporation) Corporate Group. TAC manufactures all grades of soda ash and ammonium chloride (fertiliser grade). These plants were installed based on the toyo soda dual process in technical collaboration with Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Japan. The salient features of the process adopted are 100% utilisation of chloride and substantial reduction in the effluents discharged from the plant, making the plant eco-friendly. The Company produces a range of pesticide formulations. At present, the plant is capable of producing 15 lac ltr of pesticide formulations. The Company is manufacturing and selling Soda Ash and Ammonium Chloride Fertilizer and has its manufacturing facility at Tuticorin, in Tamil Nadu.The Technical Grade Ammonium Chloride Plant with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum was commissioned in October, 2000.In 2005-06, the amalgamation of Company with Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC) became effective from Apr 1, 2005. The Company commenced the manufacture of Ammonium Bicarbonate during the period 2006.

