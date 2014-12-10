Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
12.39
12.39
12.39
18.17
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-133.3
6.29
169.03
136.89
Net Worth
-120.91
18.68
181.42
155.06
Minority Interest
Debt
306.84
307.09
301.93
257.55
Deferred Tax Liability Net
11.27
11.27
12.37
5.77
Total Liabilities
197.2
337.04
495.72
418.38
Fixed Assets
83.42
88.05
101.94
88.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
10.72
10.72
10.72
10.72
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.91
5.91
7.01
0.41
Networking Capital
96.31
232.19
374.36
316.23
Inventories
4.07
55.07
77.16
84.46
Inventory Days
47.15
59.55
38.57
46.89
Sundry Debtors
202.09
257.26
326.11
256.73
Debtor Days
2,341.34
278.22
163.01
142.55
Other Current Assets
13.4
31.11
33.53
35.38
Sundry Creditors
-23.64
-25.77
-34.55
-39.89
Creditor Days
273.88
27.86
17.27
22.14
Other Current Liabilities
-99.61
-85.48
-27.89
-20.45
Cash
0.85
0.18
1.69
2.64
Total Assets
197.21
337.05
495.72
418.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.