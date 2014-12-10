Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-14.12
-48.32
19.47
63.38
Depreciation
-4.97
-6.4
-5.1
-3.64
Tax paid
0
0
-0.92
-13.93
Working capital
-120.21
-141.58
55.95
Other operating items
Operating
-139.3
-196.3
69.39
Capital expenditure
0.34
-0.06
18.6
Free cash flow
-138.95
-196.37
87.99
Equity raised
14.02
337.68
311.67
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
205.75
147.72
200.14
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
80.81
289.03
599.81
