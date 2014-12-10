iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.25
(0.00%)
Dec 10, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-14.12

-48.32

19.47

63.38

Depreciation

-4.97

-6.4

-5.1

-3.64

Tax paid

0

0

-0.92

-13.93

Working capital

-120.21

-141.58

55.95

Other operating items

Operating

-139.3

-196.3

69.39

Capital expenditure

0.34

-0.06

18.6

Free cash flow

-138.95

-196.37

87.99

Equity raised

14.02

337.68

311.67

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

205.75

147.72

200.14

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

80.81

289.03

599.81

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.