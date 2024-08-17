iifl-logo-icon 1
Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Share Price

4.25
(0.00%)
Dec 10, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

4.45

Prev. Close

4.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

4.45

Day's Low

4.15

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-59.61

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.53

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.27%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.27%

Non-Promoter- 6.48%

Institutions: 6.47%

Non-Institutions: 92.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

12.39

12.39

12.39

18.17

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-133.3

6.29

169.03

136.89

Net Worth

-120.91

18.68

181.42

155.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

31.5

337.49

730.18

657.34

yoy growth (%)

-90.66

-53.77

11.08

Raw materials

-19.89

-296.54

-561.8

-505.86

As % of sales

63.15

87.86

76.94

76.95

Employee costs

-4.81

-10.12

-19.98

-17.67

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-14.12

-48.32

19.47

63.38

Depreciation

-4.97

-6.4

-5.1

-3.64

Tax paid

0

0

-0.92

-13.93

Working capital

-120.21

-141.58

55.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarJun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.66

-53.77

11.08

Op profit growth

-78.72

-160

-30.14

EBIT growth

-71.02

-173.41

-33.96

Net profit growth

-13.13

-4,712.22

-92.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Jun-2014Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

31.5

732.55

670.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.5

732.55

670.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

1.11

3.25

Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.65

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,048.3

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,511.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,937.55

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,402.85

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

R C Bora

Managing Director

Gopal Ramourti

Executive Director & CFO

N R Bora

Director

A S Chandvankar

Director

M S Raghavan Ayyangar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.74, Li Taka Pharmaceuticals was converted into a public limited company in Dec.85. Li Taka Laboratories Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company in 1986.The company is engaged in the manufacture of various drugs and pharmaceuticals formulations. It also manufactures formulations on loan licence basis as well as on principal to principal basis for various multinational companies like Hindustan Ciba Geigy, Pfizer and Burroughs Wellcome. Its manufacturing facility is located at Pimpri, Pune.The company came out with a rights issue in Apr.92 to meet the long-term working capital requirements of the company and to part-finance its normal capital expenditure including modernisation.In Jun.95, Pegasus Laboratories was amalgamated with the company. The company exported goods worth Rs 1.14 cr in 1996-97.During 1997-98, the company has purchased Marketing division of Borachem Industries Ltd., With this arrangement the companys product will be represented in almost all the major parts of the country. There is a rise of 88.53% in the sales over the previous year. To give more emphasis on own operations the marketing alliance with Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticlas (I) Ltd. has been terminated.The company is planning to introduce new products for domestic and internation market.
