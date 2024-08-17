Summary

Incorporated as a private limited company in Jan.74, Li Taka Pharmaceuticals was converted into a public limited company in Dec.85. Li Taka Laboratories Pvt Ltd was amalgamated with the company in 1986.The company is engaged in the manufacture of various drugs and pharmaceuticals formulations. It also manufactures formulations on loan licence basis as well as on principal to principal basis for various multinational companies like Hindustan Ciba Geigy, Pfizer and Burroughs Wellcome. Its manufacturing facility is located at Pimpri, Pune.The company came out with a rights issue in Apr.92 to meet the long-term working capital requirements of the company and to part-finance its normal capital expenditure including modernisation.In Jun.95, Pegasus Laboratories was amalgamated with the company. The company exported goods worth Rs 1.14 cr in 1996-97.During 1997-98, the company has purchased Marketing division of Borachem Industries Ltd., With this arrangement the companys product will be represented in almost all the major parts of the country. There is a rise of 88.53% in the sales over the previous year. To give more emphasis on own operations the marketing alliance with Smithkline Beecham Pharmaceuticlas (I) Ltd. has been terminated.The company is planning to introduce new products for domestic and internation market.

