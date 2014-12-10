iifl-logo-icon 1
Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.25
(0.00%)
Dec 10, 2014

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Jun-2014Jun-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

31.5

337.49

730.18

657.34

yoy growth (%)

-90.66

-53.77

11.08

Raw materials

-19.89

-296.54

-561.8

-505.86

As % of sales

63.15

87.86

76.94

76.95

Employee costs

-4.81

-10.12

-19.98

-17.67

As % of sales

15.27

3

2.73

2.68

Other costs

-15.54

-71.96

-79.83

-35.65

As % of sales (Other Cost)

49.35

21.32

10.93

5.42

Operating profit

-8.75

-41.13

68.55

98.14

OPM

-27.78

-12.18

9.38

14.92

Depreciation

-4.97

-6.4

-5.1

-3.64

Interest expense

-0.4

-0.97

-45.02

-34.28

Other income

0

0.19

1.04

3.17

Profit before tax

-14.12

-48.32

19.47

63.38

Taxes

0

0

-0.92

-13.93

Tax rate

0

0

-4.72

-21.98

Minorities and other

-1.45

0.35

0

0

Adj. profit

-15.58

-47.96

18.55

49.44

Exceptional items

-125.44

-114.4

-15.03

0

Net profit

-141.03

-162.36

3.52

49.44

yoy growth (%)

-13.13

-4,712.22

-92.88

NPM

-447.65

-48.1

0.48

7.52

