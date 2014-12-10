Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Jun-2014
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
31.5
337.49
730.18
657.34
yoy growth (%)
-90.66
-53.77
11.08
Raw materials
-19.89
-296.54
-561.8
-505.86
As % of sales
63.15
87.86
76.94
76.95
Employee costs
-4.81
-10.12
-19.98
-17.67
As % of sales
15.27
3
2.73
2.68
Other costs
-15.54
-71.96
-79.83
-35.65
As % of sales (Other Cost)
49.35
21.32
10.93
5.42
Operating profit
-8.75
-41.13
68.55
98.14
OPM
-27.78
-12.18
9.38
14.92
Depreciation
-4.97
-6.4
-5.1
-3.64
Interest expense
-0.4
-0.97
-45.02
-34.28
Other income
0
0.19
1.04
3.17
Profit before tax
-14.12
-48.32
19.47
63.38
Taxes
0
0
-0.92
-13.93
Tax rate
0
0
-4.72
-21.98
Minorities and other
-1.45
0.35
0
0
Adj. profit
-15.58
-47.96
18.55
49.44
Exceptional items
-125.44
-114.4
-15.03
0
Net profit
-141.03
-162.36
3.52
49.44
yoy growth (%)
-13.13
-4,712.22
-92.88
NPM
-447.65
-48.1
0.48
7.52
