Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd Key Ratios

4.25
(0.00%)
Dec 10, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 MarJun-2014Jun-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-90.69

Op profit growth

-80.4

EBIT growth

-72.67

Net profit growth

-16.96

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-28.41

-13.49

EBIT margin

-45.51

-15.51

Net profit margin

-449.63

-50.41

RoCE

-5.27

RoNW

57.1

RoA

-13.03

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-59.33

-71.66

Book value per share

-53.38

3.33

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.1

-0.05

P/B

-0.11

1.17

EV/EBIDTA

-37.56

-7.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

-0.11

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,740.41

Inventory days

342.58

Creditor days

-280.35

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

35.02

53.95

Net debt / equity

-2.42

38.96

Net debt / op. profit

-35.85

-7.04

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.15

-87.72

Employee costs

-15.27

-3.41

Other costs

-49.98

-22.35

