Dear Shareowners,

Of Twilight Litaka Pharma Ltd.

Your Directors are pleased to present this 40th Annual Report of your Company for the year ended 30th June 2014.

Particulars Standalone Consolidated Year ended 30th June, 2014 Period ended 30th June, 2013 Year ended 30th June, 2014 (Rs. in crs.) (Rs. in crs.) (Rs. in crs.) TOTAL INCOME 31.50 337.69 338.59 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (139.58) (162.72) (170.95) Add : Surplus brought forward from the Balance Sheet (47.11) 115.61 112.74 Amount available for disposal - - - APPROPRIATIONS: General Reserve - - - Surplus carried to Balance Sheet (186.69) (47.11) (58.21) Earnings Per Share (Rs.) * (56.32) (65.66) (68.98) Book Value per Share (Rs.) * -5.70 5.30 (2.43)

* Face Value Rs. 5/- per share. PRESENT STATUS OF THE COMPANY

In the Financial year 2010- 11 your Company has acquired 100% stake of M/s Briocia Pharma (India) Limited from the funds available on the expectation that substantial funds will be infused by way of Private Equity. This investment was necessary as the existing plants in Pimpri and Vadgaon were very old and additional capacities were required. Since the Company has entered into Joint Venture with M/s Interpro Healthcare of Republic of South Africa it was necessary to have a modern facility complying with the regulations applicable in Republic of South Africa. The facility of M/s Briocia Pharma (India) Limited has substantial capacity and was also compliant with Modern WHO GMP guidelines.

The decision to acquire M/s Briocia Pharma (India) Ltd and other capital expenditure during 2010-11 coupled with the as yet unsuccessful attempt to infuse substantial funds by way of private equity lead to a severe liquidity crunch and an acute shortage of working capital. Additionally the hostile economic environment prevented seeking any suitable alternatives that were before the Company in the form of liquidation of certain non-core assets or obtaining liquidity from the financial markets. This lead to a prolonged period of financial hardship to the Company with a cascading effect of slow recoveries from debtors, drop in sales , labour unrest, disruption of manufacturing activities and the consequent loss of key customers and unrelenting pressure from banks and creditors.

The cumulative effect of the inconsistent cash flows from operations and the inability to draw down the sanctioned limits from the bankers and over cautious investment climate in the capital markets lead to defaults and delays in honouring financial commitments. As a result the bankers have classified the Companys accounts as a NPA during 2012 and further recalled their facilities, initiated recovery proceedings by seeking legal action through winding up petitions, initiating DRT applications, action under Section 138 of the N I Act and SARFAESI Act. Several creditors and workers have also taken legal action for recovery against the Company.

The Bankers and Unsecured Creditors of the Company and its Subsidiary had initiated proceedings before the Honble Bombay High Court for winding up of the Company. Consequent to one of the customer, who had offered to buy the Companys manufacturing unit at Baddi and which offer was informed to the Court in the aforesaid proceedings, withdrawing his offer to buy the said property, Honorable

Bombay High Court in their order dated 30th April 2014, appointed "Provisional Liquidator" to take charge of the of Companys Books of Account, assets and properties both movable and immovable. Further, the Court ordered the Company, its Directors, and Officers and Agents from creating any dispossession of any of the assets or properties without leave of the Court, except in the ordinary and usual course of its business.

Consequent to the Losses exceeding the Share Capital and Reserves, the Company through its application u/s 15 of SICA Act 1985 has sought registration before BIFR and protection u/s 22 of SICA Act 1985. The application has been duly acknowledged vide No 1366 dated 02.07.2014. Company has also briefly narrated therein its proposal to revive the operation and turn the negative Net Worth to positive.

Majority of the secured Lenders (Consortium of Banks) have, pursuant to an auction process, assigned their dues in favour of an Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC). ARC is presently leading the dialogue with the Company for a comprehensive settlement of the dues of the Consortium. Company is hopeful that the settlement as aforesaid, would benefit it and coupled with other proposals under evaluation such as developing the properties as residential/commercial complexes, negotiations with strategies investors for infusion of funds to commence the operations, etc. will go a long way in bringing about turn around in the operations and to a large extent make the existing negative net worth become positive. The Company has included the same in the presentations that have been made before BIFR. On the Winding up petition field before Bombay High Court against the Company, it has been legally advised that since reference has already been made to BIFR, it has fair amount of chance in succeeding.

Based on these factors viewed cumulatively, Management is of the view that the Company continues to operate as a going concern and is having the ability to meet its financial commitments.

DIRECTORS EXPLANATION TO THE ADVERSE OPINION / QUALIFICATIONS STATED IN THE AUDITORS REPORT

As regards Adverse opinion/qualifications stated in the Auditors Report dated 29th August 2014 by the Statutory Auditors of the Company the Board is of the view that in the Notes to Accounts all these issues are adequately dealt with.

DIVIDEND

Considering the Losses incurred by the Company, your Directors do not recommend any Dividend for the Year ended as on 30th June 2014. (Previous Year Rs. Nil.)

SUBSIDIARY

Briocia Pharma (India) Limited is a Wholly owned Subsidiary of your Company by virtue of acquisition of 100% stake by the Company.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India vide its circular no. 2/2011 dated 8 February 2011 has provided an exemption to companies from complying with Section 212, provided such companies publish the audited consolidated financial statements in the Annual Report. Accordingly, the Annual Report 2013-14 does not contain the financial statements of our subsidiary. The consolidated financial statements, in terms of Clause 32 of the Listing Agreement and prepared in accordance with Accounting Standard 21 as specified in Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2006 also form part of this Annual Report.

The audited annual accounts and related information of our subsidiary, where applicable, will be made available for inspection during business hours at our registered office in Pune. The annual accounts of Briocia Pharma (India) Limited and the related detailed information will be made available to the members on the specific request made by them.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

A detailed review of the operations, performance and future outlook of your Company is given in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Your Company follows healthy Corporate Governance practices since it believes that Corporate Governance is a voluntary code of self-discipline. A separate report on the initiatives on Corporate Governance adopted by your Company along with a certificate of Compliance from the Auditors given in this Annual Report forms part of this Report.

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The term of appointment of present Auditors M/s V. Sankar Aiyar & Co., Chartered Accountants, Mumbai having Firm Registration No. 109208W is due to expire on conclusion of the forth coming Annual General Meeting. They have informed the Company about their unwillingness to be reappointed. Accordingly the appointment of M/s. KRSHNA & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants, having Firm Registration No. 122950W is recommended as the new Auditors of the Company to hold the office from the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 45th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held hereafter, subject to ratification by the Members at every Annual General Meeting.

Accordingly necessary Resolution under Section 139 has been recommended for the approval of the Shareholders.

COST AUDIT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 233B of the Companies Act, 1956 and with the prior approval of the Central Government, Mrs. Swati Joshi, (Fellow Membership No. 28717) practicing Cost Accountant, was appointed to conduct audit of cost records relating to formulations

DIRECTORS

Mr. Nainish Rajendra Bora (DIN: 00152040), retires by rotation and has informed his willingness to be reappointed as the Director of the Company, liable to retire by rotation . Necessary Resolution for his reappointment is recommended for your approval.

As per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Independent Directors are required to be appointed for a term upto five consecutive years and shall not be liable to retire by rotation, during that period. Necessary resolutions for the appointment of Mr. Avinash Shantaram Chandvankar and Mr. Raghavan Mathurakavi Srinivasa Ayyangar have been recommended for your approval.

In the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on 29th September 2012 the Shareholders of the Company have approved the recduction in the remuneration payable to Mr. Gopal Ramourti as Managing Director and Mr. Nainish Bora as Executive Director of the Company. However Considering the present liquidity crunch and the losses incurred, your Company has not made payment of remuneration to these Directors during the period under Report.

FIXED DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited / received any fixed deposits during the year.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

In accordance with the provisions of Section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of Employees) Amendment Rules, 2011 as amended, none of the employee of the Company was in the receipt of excess of Amount prescribed in the (Particulars of Employees) Amendment Rules, 2011.

DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS

As required under Section 217 (1) (e) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the Report of Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, the information under the said section has not been provided since no employee of the company has received the remuneration beyond the limits pecribed under this section.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, your Directors hereby confirm -

(a) that in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there has been no material departure.

(b) that the selected accounting policies were applied consistently and the directors have made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 30th June 2014 and of the Loss of the Company for the year ended on that date.

(c) that proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

(d) that the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Board of Directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels.

The Board takes this opportunity to express their gratitude to Bankers, Suppliers, Regulatory and government authorities, Stock Exchanges and other Business Associates for their continued support and cooperation received by your Company.

Your Directors are thankful to the esteemed shareholders, all investors, clients, vendors, for their continued faith and valued support.