Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

118.9
(-1.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Tyroon Tea Co. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.47

-2.52

0.01

0.26

Depreciation

-0.88

-0.65

-0.56

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.54

0.37

-0.24

-0.32

Working capital

-3.97

0.22

0.74

-0.43

Other operating items

Operating

3.07

-2.58

-0.05

-1.05

Capital expenditure

4.86

6.53

0.16

-4.81

Free cash flow

7.93

3.94

0.1

-5.86

Equity raised

30.2

34.25

35.02

35.47

Investing

7.67

-0.77

-2.09

-2.15

Financing

1.14

1.29

-0.55

-0.03

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

46.95

38.72

32.49

27.41

