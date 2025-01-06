Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.47
-2.52
0.01
0.26
Depreciation
-0.88
-0.65
-0.56
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.54
0.37
-0.24
-0.32
Working capital
-3.97
0.22
0.74
-0.43
Other operating items
Operating
3.07
-2.58
-0.05
-1.05
Capital expenditure
4.86
6.53
0.16
-4.81
Free cash flow
7.93
3.94
0.1
-5.86
Equity raised
30.2
34.25
35.02
35.47
Investing
7.67
-0.77
-2.09
-2.15
Financing
1.14
1.29
-0.55
-0.03
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
46.95
38.72
32.49
27.41
