SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹121.5
Prev. Close₹120.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.99
Day's High₹121.5
Day's Low₹117.2
52 Week's High₹171.9
52 Week's Low₹81
Book Value₹137.02
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40.07
P/E16.61
EPS7.25
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.51
3.51
3.51
3.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.21
30.9
27.73
20.99
Net Worth
37.72
34.41
31.24
24.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.89
28.45
25.15
24.38
yoy growth (%)
33.17
13.11
3.12
-5.53
Raw materials
-4.21
-4.87
-2.89
-2.32
As % of sales
11.11
17.12
11.52
9.52
Employee costs
-12.83
-13.7
-11.56
-11.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.47
-2.52
0.01
0.26
Depreciation
-0.88
-0.65
-0.56
-0.57
Tax paid
-0.54
0.37
-0.24
-0.32
Working capital
-3.97
0.22
0.74
-0.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.17
13.11
3.12
-5.53
Op profit growth
-398.55
498.56
-42.42
-146.32
EBIT growth
-474.9
-815.94
13.62
-86.05
Net profit growth
-553.82
486.28
333.77
-102.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
CFO & Company Secretary
K C Mishra
Independent Director
Sanjay Kejriwal
Independent Director
U Banthia
Independent Director
DEEPAK SWAIN
Non Executive Director
Anuradha Jalan
Independent Director
DEEPAK JAIN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Tyroon Tea Company Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 1890, Tyroon Tea Company Limited was formed with the main object of acquiring the business of M/s. George Frederick Pinney. Since 1960, McLeod & Co. Ltd. were appointed as the Managing Agents of the Company and from August 15, 1960, they were appointed as the Secretaries & Treasurers of the Company. The Management of the Company remained with them till the abolition of the System of Managing Agency and Secretaries & Treasurers in April, 1970. Thereafter, the Company has been under the management of its Board of Directors. A K Jalan. The Present Promoter of the Company, acquired the shares from McLeod & Co. Ltd. in the year, 1988 and has thereafter been associated with the Management and operations of the Company.The main business of the Company is tea plantation and processing. It has Tyroon tea estate in Assam. The installed capacity of the tea factory at its estate is 1061617 kg pa of made tea. The company is selling its products through auction and the balance through its wholesale outlets at Bombay, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Allahabad, etc. The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in its tea divisions and tea processing facilities. It increased the capacity to manufacture made tea to 17.5 lac kg pa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance this project. It launched poly pouches to sell its product.
The Tyroon Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is ₹40.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is 16.61 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tyroon Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is ₹81 and ₹171.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.91%, 3 Years at 5.98%, 1 Year at 27.39%, 6 Month at 21.54%, 3 Month at -22.37% and 1 Month at -5.05%.
