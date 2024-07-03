iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Share Price

117.85
(-2.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:46:00 PM

  • Open121.5
  • Day's High121.5
  • 52 Wk High171.9
  • Prev. Close120.45
  • Day's Low117.2
  • 52 Wk Low 81
  • Turnover (lac)0.99
  • P/E16.61
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value137.02
  • EPS7.25
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40.07
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

121.5

Prev. Close

120.45

Turnover(Lac.)

0.99

Day's High

121.5

Day's Low

117.2

52 Week's High

171.9

52 Week's Low

81

Book Value

137.02

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40.07

P/E

16.61

EPS

7.25

Divi. Yield

0

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Corporate Action

19 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Jun, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

1 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.22%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.22%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 32.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.51

3.51

3.51

3.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.21

30.9

27.73

20.99

Net Worth

37.72

34.41

31.24

24.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.89

28.45

25.15

24.38

yoy growth (%)

33.17

13.11

3.12

-5.53

Raw materials

-4.21

-4.87

-2.89

-2.32

As % of sales

11.11

17.12

11.52

9.52

Employee costs

-12.83

-13.7

-11.56

-11.2

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.47

-2.52

0.01

0.26

Depreciation

-0.88

-0.65

-0.56

-0.57

Tax paid

-0.54

0.37

-0.24

-0.32

Working capital

-3.97

0.22

0.74

-0.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.17

13.11

3.12

-5.53

Op profit growth

-398.55

498.56

-42.42

-146.32

EBIT growth

-474.9

-815.94

13.62

-86.05

Net profit growth

-553.82

486.28

333.77

-102.14

No Record Found

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tyroon Tea Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

CFO & Company Secretary

K C Mishra

Independent Director

Sanjay Kejriwal

Independent Director

U Banthia

Independent Director

DEEPAK SWAIN

Non Executive Director

Anuradha Jalan

Independent Director

DEEPAK JAIN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tyroon Tea Company Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 1890, Tyroon Tea Company Limited was formed with the main object of acquiring the business of M/s. George Frederick Pinney. Since 1960, McLeod & Co. Ltd. were appointed as the Managing Agents of the Company and from August 15, 1960, they were appointed as the Secretaries & Treasurers of the Company. The Management of the Company remained with them till the abolition of the System of Managing Agency and Secretaries & Treasurers in April, 1970. Thereafter, the Company has been under the management of its Board of Directors. A K Jalan. The Present Promoter of the Company, acquired the shares from McLeod & Co. Ltd. in the year, 1988 and has thereafter been associated with the Management and operations of the Company.The main business of the Company is tea plantation and processing. It has Tyroon tea estate in Assam. The installed capacity of the tea factory at its estate is 1061617 kg pa of made tea. The company is selling its products through auction and the balance through its wholesale outlets at Bombay, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Allahabad, etc. The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in its tea divisions and tea processing facilities. It increased the capacity to manufacture made tea to 17.5 lac kg pa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance this project. It launched poly pouches to sell its product.
Company FAQs

What is the Tyroon Tea Company Ltd share price today?

The Tyroon Tea Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹117.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is ₹40.07 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is 16.61 and 0.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tyroon Tea Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is ₹81 and ₹171.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd?

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.91%, 3 Years at 5.98%, 1 Year at 27.39%, 6 Month at 21.54%, 3 Month at -22.37% and 1 Month at -5.05%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tyroon Tea Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.22 %
Institutions - 0.09 %
Public - 32.69 %

