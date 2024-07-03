Summary

Incorporated as a Public Limited Company in 1890, Tyroon Tea Company Limited was formed with the main object of acquiring the business of M/s. George Frederick Pinney. Since 1960, McLeod & Co. Ltd. were appointed as the Managing Agents of the Company and from August 15, 1960, they were appointed as the Secretaries & Treasurers of the Company. The Management of the Company remained with them till the abolition of the System of Managing Agency and Secretaries & Treasurers in April, 1970. Thereafter, the Company has been under the management of its Board of Directors. A K Jalan. The Present Promoter of the Company, acquired the shares from McLeod & Co. Ltd. in the year, 1988 and has thereafter been associated with the Management and operations of the Company.The main business of the Company is tea plantation and processing. It has Tyroon tea estate in Assam. The installed capacity of the tea factory at its estate is 1061617 kg pa of made tea. The company is selling its products through auction and the balance through its wholesale outlets at Bombay, Indore, Jaipur, Kanpur, Allahabad, etc. The company undertook an expansion-cum-modernisation programme in its tea divisions and tea processing facilities. It increased the capacity to manufacture made tea to 17.5 lac kg pa. It came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to part-finance this project. It launched poly pouches to sell its product.

Read More