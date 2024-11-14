iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Board Meeting

133.7
(-2.83%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:59:00 PM

Tyroon Tea Co. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone Finacial Results for the Quarter and Halh year ended 30th Spet, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Stanalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2024. The said information is also available on the companys website www.tyroontea.com and also on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE at www.bseindia.com. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar Jain (DIN 01145870) as an Additional Director he will act as an Independent non-executive Director. 3. To fix the date and time to hold the 29th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting. As per Regulation 33(3d) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 submitting herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report duly approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting16 Apr 20245 Apr 2024
TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Swain (DIN 01575448) as an Additional Director he will act as an Independent non-executive Director. 2. Accept the resignation letter received from Mr. Anirudha Jalan (DIN 02610396) - Promoter Director. 1. The Board of Directors has approved appointment of Mr. Deepak Swain (DIN 01575448) as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 16th April, 2024. 2. The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation letter received from Mr. Anirudha Jalan (DIN 02610396) - Promoter Director of the Company with effect from 16th April, 2024. 3. The Board of Directors revised the members of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The resolution of re-constitution of committee members attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) Intimation of Appointment & Resignation of Director as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th day of February 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended 31st December 2023. As per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are submitting Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Tyroon Tea Co.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tyroon Tea Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.