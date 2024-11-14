Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 14th day of November 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. Unaudited Standalone Finacial Results for the Quarter and Halh year ended 30th Spet, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 14th day of August 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Unaudited Stanalone Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday the 30th day of May 2024 at its registered office at 3.30 P.M to consider inter alia Audited Financial Results for the 4th Quarter / Year ended 31st March 2024. The said information is also available on the companys website www.tyroontea.com and also on the website of the Stock Exchanges i.e. BSE at www.bseindia.com. 2. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Kumar Jain (DIN 01145870) as an Additional Director he will act as an Independent non-executive Director. 3. To fix the date and time to hold the 29th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting. As per Regulation 33(3d) of SEBI (LODR), Regulation 2015 submitting herewith Audited Standalone Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report duly approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th May, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 5 Apr 2024

TYROON TEA CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Swain (DIN 01575448) as an Additional Director he will act as an Independent non-executive Director. 2. Accept the resignation letter received from Mr. Anirudha Jalan (DIN 02610396) - Promoter Director. 1. The Board of Directors has approved appointment of Mr. Deepak Swain (DIN 01575448) as Independent Non- Executive Director of the Company with effect from 16th April, 2024. 2. The Board of Directors has accepted the resignation letter received from Mr. Anirudha Jalan (DIN 02610396) - Promoter Director of the Company with effect from 16th April, 2024. 3. The Board of Directors revised the members of Audit Committee, Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee. The resolution of re-constitution of committee members attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.04.2024) Intimation of Appointment & Resignation of Director as per SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD-1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024