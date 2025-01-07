Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
37.89
28.45
25.15
24.38
yoy growth (%)
33.17
13.11
3.12
-5.53
Raw materials
-4.21
-4.87
-2.89
-2.32
As % of sales
11.11
17.12
11.52
9.52
Employee costs
-12.83
-13.7
-11.56
-11.2
As % of sales
33.86
48.16
45.99
45.95
Other costs
-12.57
-12.64
-11.14
-11.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.18
44.44
44.32
47.81
Operating profit
8.27
-2.77
-0.46
-0.8
OPM
21.82
-9.73
-1.84
-3.29
Depreciation
-0.88
-0.65
-0.56
-0.57
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.21
-0.31
-0.01
Other income
1.25
1.12
1.35
1.66
Profit before tax
8.47
-2.52
0.01
0.26
Taxes
-0.54
0.37
-0.24
-0.32
Tax rate
-6.39
-14.86
-2,122.74
-120.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.93
-2.15
-0.23
-0.05
Exceptional items
-1.66
0.77
0
0
Net profit
6.26
-1.37
-0.23
-0.05
yoy growth (%)
-553.82
486.28
333.77
-102.14
NPM
16.52
-4.84
-0.93
-0.22
