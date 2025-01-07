iifl-logo-icon 1
Tyroon Tea Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

116.7
(-1.64%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

37.89

28.45

25.15

24.38

yoy growth (%)

33.17

13.11

3.12

-5.53

Raw materials

-4.21

-4.87

-2.89

-2.32

As % of sales

11.11

17.12

11.52

9.52

Employee costs

-12.83

-13.7

-11.56

-11.2

As % of sales

33.86

48.16

45.99

45.95

Other costs

-12.57

-12.64

-11.14

-11.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.18

44.44

44.32

47.81

Operating profit

8.27

-2.77

-0.46

-0.8

OPM

21.82

-9.73

-1.84

-3.29

Depreciation

-0.88

-0.65

-0.56

-0.57

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.21

-0.31

-0.01

Other income

1.25

1.12

1.35

1.66

Profit before tax

8.47

-2.52

0.01

0.26

Taxes

-0.54

0.37

-0.24

-0.32

Tax rate

-6.39

-14.86

-2,122.74

-120.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.93

-2.15

-0.23

-0.05

Exceptional items

-1.66

0.77

0

0

Net profit

6.26

-1.37

-0.23

-0.05

yoy growth (%)

-553.82

486.28

333.77

-102.14

NPM

16.52

-4.84

-0.93

-0.22

