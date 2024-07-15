Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 we are enclosing herewith the Annual Report for the Financial Year 2023-24 along with notice of 29th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting which is being sent through electronic mode. The same is also uploaded on the Companys website at www.tyroontea.com The 29th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on Monday, 15th July, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ other Audio Visual Means (OAVM). The cut-off date for remote e-voting is Monday, 8th July, 2024. The Remote E-voting shall commence on Friday, 12th July, 2024 at 9.00 A.M. and will end on Sunday 14th July, 2024 at 5.00 P.M. Read less.. We are submitting herewith the outcome of the 29th (Post IPO) Annual General Meeting which was held on 15th July, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. through VC/OAVM. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024) The 29th (Post-IPO) AGM was held on 15th July 2024 at 3.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.18 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/07/2024)