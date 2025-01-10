TO THE MEMBERS OF TYROON TEA COMPANY LIMITED Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the Ind AS Financial Statements of Tyroon Tea Company Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ("financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its Profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

The Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Determination of fair value of biological assets and ag- ricultural produce as at the year ended March 31, 2024. We understood and tested the design and operating effectiveness of controls as established by the management in determination of the fair value of biological assets and agricultural produce used in the production of finished goods (Made Tea). (Refer to the accompanying note no. 11 & 12 forming integral part of the Financial Statements). We considered various factors including the actual selling price prevailing around and subsequent to the year end, including technical factors stated by management which determine the quality and hence the fair value of biological assets. As on March 31, 2024, the Company has biological assets with the carrying value of Rs. 47.81 lakhs and finished goods of made tea produced from green leaves harvested from own gardens ("agricultural produce") & finished goods of made tea produced from bought green leaves with carrying value of Rs. 103.87 lakhs. Based on the above procedures performed, the managements determination of the fair value of biological assets and agricultural produce used in the production of finished goods (Made Tea) .as at the year-end and comparison with net realisable value of inventory is considered to be reasonable. The biological assets and agricultural produce used in the production of finished goods (Made Tea) are stated at fair value less costs to sell. Such Inventory of Made Tea is carried at the lower of cost and net realizable value. We considered the valuation of biological assets and agricultural produce used in the production of finished goods (Made Tea) as a key audit matter given the sig- nificant judgement involved in the consideration of fac- tors used in the determination of fair value of such ag- ricultural produce. Investments (Note No. 6 & 13) Our Audit Procedures includes the following : Investments include investments made by the Com- pany in various quoted and unquoted equity shares, mutual funds and preference share of others. We have verified these investments with reference to the provisions of Ind AS and also internal policies and procedure of the Company as follows: These investments constitute 37.69% of the Companys total assets. Carried out evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and performed substantive audit procedures. The valuation of each category of the aforesaid securi- ties is to be done as per the provisions of Ind AS which involves collection of data/information from various sources such as rates quoted on BSE / NSE, Demat statement, financial statements of unlisted companies etc. Considering the complexities and extent of judge- ment involved in the valuation, this has been deter- mined as Key Audit Matter Assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments. Verified compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per Ind AS and the Companies Act, 2013. This test was conducted for the entire population. Based on the above procedures performed, we observed the managements valuation assessment to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, ( financial position), profit or loss ( financial performance including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality, in the context of any entitys financial statement taken as a whole, depends on the nature or magnitude of financial information, or a combination of both, to be judged in the particular circumstances, that individually or in the combination with other information is reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions that a reasonably knowledgeable primary user makes on the basis of the general purpose financial statements. In planning the scope of our audit work, evaluating the results of our work and evaluating the financial effect of any identified omissions, misstatements or obscuration in the financial statements we consider the quantitative materiality and also the qualitative factors.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, as may be applicable.

(A) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) The remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be given by us.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(s), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under iv. (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement.

v. The Company has not declared and paid dividend during the year.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instances of audit trial feature being tempered with.

For K. N. Gutgutia & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.:304153E CA. SUBHASISH PORE Partner Place: Kolkata Membership No.: 55862 Date : May 30, 2024 UDIN: 24055862BKFCQW2096

Annexure - A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure to the Independent Auditors Report to the Members of TYROON TEA COMPANY LIMITED referred to in paragraph 1 of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in our Report of even date

(i) (a) (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company has no intangible assets.

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not revalued its Property Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets)during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act 1988 (45 of 1988) and the rules made there under.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed.

(b) Based on the audit procedures and according to the information and explanations given to us, working capital limit in excess of five crore rupees at any point of time during the year has not been sanctioned to the company.

(iii) a) During the year the company has made investments and granted unsecured loans to companies (not subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates) amounting to Rs. 256.50 lac and a balance of Rs. 481.50 lac is outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to such loans.

b) The terms and condition of such investments made and the grant of such loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

c) In respect of loans the schedule of repayments of principal is stipulated but the schedule of payment of interest has not been stipulated and receipts are regular.

d) No amount of loan is overdue for more than ninety days.

e) Loan aggregating to Rs. 331.50 lac which has fallen due during the year has been extended which is 68.85 percent of total loans granted.

f) The company has not granted loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

Aggregate amount of Total Loan Loan to Promoters Loan to Related Parties Loan to Others Amount (Rs.) % of Total Loans Amount (Rs.) % of Total Loans Amount (Rs.) % of Total Loans Amounts (Rs.) % of Total Loans 48150000/- 100% NIL NIL 38150000/- 79.23% 10000000 20.77%

(iv) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the companies act have been complied with.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits covered under section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules framed there under.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the central government under sub section 1 of the section 148 of the Act.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the company is regular in depositing with the appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Sales tax, Duty of customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it and there are no outstanding Statutory Dues as at the last day of the financial Year for the period of more than six months from the date the became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us there are no dues mentioned in Clause 3(vii)(a) above, which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our checking and according to the information and explanation given to us no transaction not recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under Income tax Act 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayments of loans or other borrowings or in the payments of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) As per information and explanation given to us and records maintained by the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The term loans have been applied by the company for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) Funds raised on short term basis by the company have not been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence Clause 3(ix)e is not applicable to the company.

(f) The company has no subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates and hence.Clause 3(ix)f is not applicable to the company.

(x) (a) According to the information and explanation given to us the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of audit.

(b) No report has been filed by us under sub section (12) of Section 143 of the Act in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) The company has not received any whistle blower complaints during the year.

(xii) According to the information and explanation given to us the company is not a Nidhi Company.

(xiii) According to the explanation and information given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit has been considered by us.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with the directors or persons connected with him.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934) and is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditors during the year.

(xix). According to the information and explanations given to us and on the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx). According the information and explanations given to us, no amount is required to be transferred for any unspent amount on other than ongoing projects to a Fund Specified in the Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to section 135(5) of the Act. and no amount is remaining unspent under 135(5) of the Act pursuant to any ongoing project to be transferred to special account in compliance with section 135(6) of the Act.

(xxi) Consolidated financial statements are not required to be prepared by the company.

ANNEXURE "B"

As stated in paragraph 2 (f) of Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of TYROON TEA COMPANY LIMITED ("the Company") as at March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind As financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind As financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind As financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of

Ind As financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind As financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.