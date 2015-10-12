U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.19
8.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.58
-14.61
-11.5
-10.85
Net Worth
-8.48
-6.51
-3.31
-2.66
Minority Interest
Debt
15.32
15.42
15.73
15.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.84
8.91
12.42
13.12
Fixed Assets
10.83
11.44
11.98
12.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.05
0.05
0.05
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-4.09
-2.6
0.13
0.38
Inventories
0.01
0.05
0.02
0.03
Inventory Days
1.53
10.92
3.41
Sundry Debtors
1.08
1.04
1.01
0.98
Debtor Days
165.51
227.25
172.32
Other Current Assets
1.13
0.74
0.7
0.69
Sundry Creditors
-0.67
-0.58
-0.55
-0.49
Creditor Days
102.68
126.73
93.84
Other Current Liabilities
-5.64
-3.85
-1.05
-0.83
Cash
0.04
0.03
0.26
0.18
Total Assets
6.83
8.92
12.42
13.12
