iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Balance Sheet

5.77
(4.91%)
Oct 12, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.19

8.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.58

-14.61

-11.5

-10.85

Net Worth

-8.48

-6.51

-3.31

-2.66

Minority Interest

Debt

15.32

15.42

15.73

15.78

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.84

8.91

12.42

13.12

Fixed Assets

10.83

11.44

11.98

12.56

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.05

0.05

0.05

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-4.09

-2.6

0.13

0.38

Inventories

0.01

0.05

0.02

0.03

Inventory Days

1.53

10.92

3.41

Sundry Debtors

1.08

1.04

1.01

0.98

Debtor Days

165.51

227.25

172.32

Other Current Assets

1.13

0.74

0.7

0.69

Sundry Creditors

-0.67

-0.58

-0.55

-0.49

Creditor Days

102.68

126.73

93.84

Other Current Liabilities

-5.64

-3.85

-1.05

-0.83

Cash

0.04

0.03

0.26

0.18

Total Assets

6.83

8.92

12.42

13.12

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.