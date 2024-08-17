Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹5.77
Prev. Close₹5.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹5.77
Day's Low₹5.77
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-17.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
8.1
8.1
8.19
8.19
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-16.58
-14.61
-11.5
-10.85
Net Worth
-8.48
-6.51
-3.31
-2.66
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.38
1.67
2.13
yoy growth (%)
42.58
-21.91
Raw materials
-0.67
-0.34
-0.52
As % of sales
28.5
20.92
24.59
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.81
-0.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.48
-0.98
-0.65
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.47
-3.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.58
-21.91
Op profit growth
-150.78
23.84
EBIT growth
-50.6
59.47
Net profit growth
-38.7
390.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Umesh Phalpher
Director
Harmeet Ghai
Director
Sanjay Dhawan
Director
Kuldeep Chander Vats
Director
Saroj Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd
Summary
U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is engaged in the operation of hotels and resorts in India. The company operates Shilon Resort located in Shilon Bagh, Shimla. It provides food and beverage, recreational, and health services. The companys resort facilities primarily include bar, restaurant, lawns, card cottage, tea lounge, open air chess, gym, skating center, and tennis court, as well as conference and board cottages. U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited is based in New Delhi, India.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.