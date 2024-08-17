iifl-logo-icon 1
U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Share Price

5.77
(4.91%)
Oct 12, 2015|12:00:00 AM

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

5.77

Prev. Close

5.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

5.77

Day's Low

5.77

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-17.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:03 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.75%

Non-Promoter- 58.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 58.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

8.1

8.1

8.19

8.19

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-16.58

-14.61

-11.5

-10.85

Net Worth

-8.48

-6.51

-3.31

-2.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

2.38

1.67

2.13

yoy growth (%)

42.58

-21.91

Raw materials

-0.67

-0.34

-0.52

As % of sales

28.5

20.92

24.59

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.81

-0.79

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.48

-0.98

-0.65

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-0.65

Tax paid

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.47

-3.35

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.58

-21.91

Op profit growth

-150.78

23.84

EBIT growth

-50.6

59.47

Net profit growth

-38.7

390.5

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Umesh Phalpher

Director

Harmeet Ghai

Director

Sanjay Dhawan

Director

Kuldeep Chander Vats

Director

Saroj Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd

Summary

U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is engaged in the operation of hotels and resorts in India. The company operates Shilon Resort located in Shilon Bagh, Shimla. It provides food and beverage, recreational, and health services. The companys resort facilities primarily include bar, restaurant, lawns, card cottage, tea lounge, open air chess, gym, skating center, and tennis court, as well as conference and board cottages. U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited is based in New Delhi, India.
Read More

