Summary

U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited was incorporated in the year 1986. The company is engaged in the operation of hotels and resorts in India. The company operates Shilon Resort located in Shilon Bagh, Shimla. It provides food and beverage, recreational, and health services. The companys resort facilities primarily include bar, restaurant, lawns, card cottage, tea lounge, open air chess, gym, skating center, and tennis court, as well as conference and board cottages. U.G. Hotels & Resorts Limited is based in New Delhi, India.

