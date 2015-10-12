U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.48
-0.98
-0.65
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.65
Tax paid
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.47
-3.35
Other operating items
Operating
-2.61
-4.98
Capital expenditure
0.05
0.1
Free cash flow
-2.56
-4.87
Equity raised
-29.22
-23
Investing
0
0
Financing
6.14
26.95
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
-25.65
-0.92
