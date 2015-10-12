Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
2.38
1.67
2.13
yoy growth (%)
42.58
-21.91
Raw materials
-0.67
-0.34
-0.52
As % of sales
28.5
20.92
24.59
Employee costs
-0.79
-0.81
-0.79
As % of sales
33.21
48.83
37.21
Other costs
-0.75
-0.81
-1.07
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.58
49.02
50.04
Operating profit
0.15
-0.31
-0.25
OPM
6.69
-18.78
-11.84
Depreciation
-0.65
-0.65
-0.65
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.03
-0.05
Other income
0.02
0.01
0.3
Profit before tax
-0.48
-0.98
-0.65
Taxes
0
0
0
Tax rate
-0.31
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.48
-0.98
-0.65
Exceptional items
-1.47
-2.21
0
Net profit
-1.96
-3.19
-0.65
yoy growth (%)
-38.7
390.5
NPM
-82.34
-191.53
-30.49
