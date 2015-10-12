iifl-logo-icon 1
U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

5.77
(4.91%)
Oct 12, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

2.38

1.67

2.13

yoy growth (%)

42.58

-21.91

Raw materials

-0.67

-0.34

-0.52

As % of sales

28.5

20.92

24.59

Employee costs

-0.79

-0.81

-0.79

As % of sales

33.21

48.83

37.21

Other costs

-0.75

-0.81

-1.07

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.58

49.02

50.04

Operating profit

0.15

-0.31

-0.25

OPM

6.69

-18.78

-11.84

Depreciation

-0.65

-0.65

-0.65

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.03

-0.05

Other income

0.02

0.01

0.3

Profit before tax

-0.48

-0.98

-0.65

Taxes

0

0

0

Tax rate

-0.31

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.48

-0.98

-0.65

Exceptional items

-1.47

-2.21

0

Net profit

-1.96

-3.19

-0.65

yoy growth (%)

-38.7

390.5

NPM

-82.34

-191.53

-30.49

