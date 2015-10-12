Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
42.58
-21.91
Op profit growth
-149.2
22.91
EBIT growth
-50.43
58.8
Net profit growth
-38.66
387.55
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.55
-18.98
-12.06
EBIT margin
-19.94
-57.37
-28.21
Net profit margin
-82.48
-191.74
-30.7
RoCE
-6.03
-8.99
RoNW
6.54
16.29
RoA
-6.25
-7.51
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.23
-4.75
-1.59
Book value per share
-10.48
-8.05
-4.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.87
-1.37
-4.68
P/B
-0.26
-0.81
-1.85
EV/EBIDTA
96.19
-67.4
433.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-0.31
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
162.45
223.97
Inventory days
4.59
7.64
Creditor days
-102.5
-103.76
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
31.61
31.53
11.29
Net debt / equity
-1.79
-2.35
-4.65
Net debt / op. profit
97.66
-48.4
-59.76
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-28.5
-20.92
-24.59
Employee costs
-33.21
-48.83
-37.21
Other costs
-31.72
-49.22
-50.25
No Record Found
