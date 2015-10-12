iifl-logo-icon 1
U G Hotels and Resorts Ltd Key Ratios

5.77
(4.91%)
Oct 12, 2015

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

42.58

-21.91

Op profit growth

-149.2

22.91

EBIT growth

-50.43

58.8

Net profit growth

-38.66

387.55

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.55

-18.98

-12.06

EBIT margin

-19.94

-57.37

-28.21

Net profit margin

-82.48

-191.74

-30.7

RoCE

-6.03

-8.99

RoNW

6.54

16.29

RoA

-6.25

-7.51

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.23

-4.75

-1.59

Book value per share

-10.48

-8.05

-4.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.87

-1.37

-4.68

P/B

-0.26

-0.81

-1.85

EV/EBIDTA

96.19

-67.4

433.34

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-0.31

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

162.45

223.97

Inventory days

4.59

7.64

Creditor days

-102.5

-103.76

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

31.61

31.53

11.29

Net debt / equity

-1.79

-2.35

-4.65

Net debt / op. profit

97.66

-48.4

-59.76

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-28.5

-20.92

-24.59

Employee costs

-33.21

-48.83

-37.21

Other costs

-31.72

-49.22

-50.25

