Unique Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

170.9
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Unique Organics FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.1

0.24

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

0.06

Working capital

7.01

0.75

0.09

-1.75

Other operating items

Operating

6.86

0.63

-0.02

-1.59

Capital expenditure

0.01

0.1

0.37

0.12

Free cash flow

6.88

0.73

0.34

-1.47

Equity raised

12.75

12.64

11.92

10.66

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.87

0.62

-0.35

-1.86

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

26.5

14

11.9

7.32

