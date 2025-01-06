Unique Organics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.1
0.24
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
0.06
Working capital
7.01
0.75
0.09
-1.75
Other operating items
Operating
6.86
0.63
-0.02
-1.59
Capital expenditure
0.01
0.1
0.37
0.12
Free cash flow
6.88
0.73
0.34
-1.47
Equity raised
12.75
12.64
11.92
10.66
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.87
0.62
-0.35
-1.86
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
26.5
14
11.9
7.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.