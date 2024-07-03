iifl-logo-icon 1
Unique Organics Ltd Share Price

170.9
(-4.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open185
  • Day's High185
  • 52 Wk High229.95
  • Prev. Close179.15
  • Day's Low170.2
  • 52 Wk Low 81.95
  • Turnover (lac)16.59
  • P/E9.89
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value50.39
  • EPS18.11
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)101.69
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Unique Organics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Unique Organics Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Unique Organics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Unique Organics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.63%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.63%

Non-Promoter- 65.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 65.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Unique Organics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.97

5.97

5.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.56

10.24

6.4

6.37

Net Worth

22.53

16.21

12.37

12.34

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

95.91

60.9

30.27

38.58

yoy growth (%)

57.48

101.15

-21.52

21.45

Raw materials

-73.37

-46.44

-25.35

-32.08

As % of sales

76.49

76.26

83.74

83.15

Employee costs

-1.68

-1.5

-1.14

-0.72

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.1

0.24

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

-0.15

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

0.06

Working capital

7.01

0.75

0.09

-1.75

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

57.48

101.15

-21.52

21.45

Op profit growth

-115.33

3.86

-25.28

-187.69

EBIT growth

-11.73

23.37

-40.26

-237.23

Net profit growth

-62.42

14.99

-85.48

-122.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Unique Organics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,473.15

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

846.4

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

741.6

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

195.1

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

69.67

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Unique Organics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

J P Kanodia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhu Kanodia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sanjay Sharma.

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ramavtar Jangid

Director

Ashok Kumar Dangaich

Independent Director

Ashish Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Unique Organics Ltd

Summary

Established in 1993, Unique Organics Limited (UOL) is a leading Star Export House and a Public Limited Company based at Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Unique Organics are manufacturers and traders of various Non-GMO products (De-oiled Rice Bran Meal, Yellow Maize, Barley, Soybean meal, Rapeseed meal, and Spices) and Certified Organic products (Organic Soybean meal, Organic Barley, Organic Maize). The Company has its business presence in the markets of Europe, USA, Canada, UK, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka. Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, it is presently engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The Company has been providing quality Compound Cattle Feed, By-Pass Protein and Area Specific Chelated Mineral Mixture under the brand Rohini in the Indian market since last two years. Within a short span of time only, it is able to get associated with established milk producer companies and Gaushalas.The company commenced exports from Dec.94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spice oleoresins has an installed capacity of 27 tpa. In 1995, the company proposed to undertake an expansion programme, which envisages capacity enhancement for processing 81 tpa of spice oleoresins and an additional capacity of 1260 tpa for spice powder. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Sitapur
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Unique Organics Ltd share price today?

The Unique Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹170.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Unique Organics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unique Organics Ltd is ₹101.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Unique Organics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Unique Organics Ltd is 9.89 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Unique Organics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unique Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unique Organics Ltd is ₹81.95 and ₹229.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Unique Organics Ltd?

Unique Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.53%, 3 Years at 118.81%, 1 Year at 100.55%, 6 Month at 89.68%, 3 Month at 10.93% and 1 Month at 7.89%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Unique Organics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Unique Organics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 34.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 65.36 %

