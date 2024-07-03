SectorTrading
Open₹185
Prev. Close₹179.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹16.59
Day's High₹185
Day's Low₹170.2
52 Week's High₹229.95
52 Week's Low₹81.95
Book Value₹50.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)101.69
P/E9.89
EPS18.11
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.97
5.97
5.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.56
10.24
6.4
6.37
Net Worth
22.53
16.21
12.37
12.34
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.91
60.9
30.27
38.58
yoy growth (%)
57.48
101.15
-21.52
21.45
Raw materials
-73.37
-46.44
-25.35
-32.08
As % of sales
76.49
76.26
83.74
83.15
Employee costs
-1.68
-1.5
-1.14
-0.72
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.1
0.24
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
-0.15
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
0.06
Working capital
7.01
0.75
0.09
-1.75
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
57.48
101.15
-21.52
21.45
Op profit growth
-115.33
3.86
-25.28
-187.69
EBIT growth
-11.73
23.37
-40.26
-237.23
Net profit growth
-62.42
14.99
-85.48
-122.58
Managing Director
J P Kanodia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhu Kanodia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sanjay Sharma.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ramavtar Jangid
Director
Ashok Kumar Dangaich
Independent Director
Ashish Gupta
Reports by Unique Organics Ltd
Summary
Established in 1993, Unique Organics Limited (UOL) is a leading Star Export House and a Public Limited Company based at Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Unique Organics are manufacturers and traders of various Non-GMO products (De-oiled Rice Bran Meal, Yellow Maize, Barley, Soybean meal, Rapeseed meal, and Spices) and Certified Organic products (Organic Soybean meal, Organic Barley, Organic Maize). The Company has its business presence in the markets of Europe, USA, Canada, UK, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka. Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, it is presently engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The Company has been providing quality Compound Cattle Feed, By-Pass Protein and Area Specific Chelated Mineral Mixture under the brand Rohini in the Indian market since last two years. Within a short span of time only, it is able to get associated with established milk producer companies and Gaushalas.The company commenced exports from Dec.94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spice oleoresins has an installed capacity of 27 tpa. In 1995, the company proposed to undertake an expansion programme, which envisages capacity enhancement for processing 81 tpa of spice oleoresins and an additional capacity of 1260 tpa for spice powder. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Sitapur
The Unique Organics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹170.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Unique Organics Ltd is ₹101.69 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Unique Organics Ltd is 9.89 and 3.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Unique Organics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Unique Organics Ltd is ₹81.95 and ₹229.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Unique Organics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 123.53%, 3 Years at 118.81%, 1 Year at 100.55%, 6 Month at 89.68%, 3 Month at 10.93% and 1 Month at 7.89%.
