Summary

Established in 1993, Unique Organics Limited (UOL) is a leading Star Export House and a Public Limited Company based at Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. Unique Organics are manufacturers and traders of various Non-GMO products (De-oiled Rice Bran Meal, Yellow Maize, Barley, Soybean meal, Rapeseed meal, and Spices) and Certified Organic products (Organic Soybean meal, Organic Barley, Organic Maize). The Company has its business presence in the markets of Europe, USA, Canada, UK, Vietnam, Myanmar, Sri Lanka. Promoted by Jyoti Prakash Kanoria, Madhu Kanoria and S M Parekh, it is presently engaged in the manufacture and export of spice oil, spice oleoresins and spice powder. The Company has been providing quality Compound Cattle Feed, By-Pass Protein and Area Specific Chelated Mineral Mixture under the brand Rohini in the Indian market since last two years. Within a short span of time only, it is able to get associated with established milk producer companies and Gaushalas.The company commenced exports from Dec.94. Main products of the company are chilli/paprike oleoresin and capsicum powder of different colour values and pungency level. The production facility for the manufacture of spice oleoresins has an installed capacity of 27 tpa. In 1995, the company proposed to undertake an expansion programme, which envisages capacity enhancement for processing 81 tpa of spice oleoresins and an additional capacity of 1260 tpa for spice powder. Its manufacturing facilities are located at Sitapur

