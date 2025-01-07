iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unique Organics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

176
(3.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unique Organics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

95.91

60.9

30.27

38.58

yoy growth (%)

57.48

101.15

-21.52

21.45

Raw materials

-73.37

-46.44

-25.35

-32.08

As % of sales

76.49

76.26

83.74

83.15

Employee costs

-1.68

-1.5

-1.14

-0.72

As % of sales

1.75

2.47

3.76

1.88

Other costs

-20.96

-12.26

-3.11

-4.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.85

20.13

10.29

12.66

Operating profit

-0.1

0.68

0.66

0.88

OPM

-0.1

1.12

2.18

2.29

Depreciation

-0.16

-0.16

-0.17

-0.15

Interest expense

-0.62

-0.64

-0.5

-0.78

Other income

0.93

0.23

0.12

0.29

Profit before tax

0.04

0.11

0.1

0.24

Taxes

-0.02

-0.06

-0.05

0.06

Tax rate

-54.64

-55.18

-57.33

25.57

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.01

0.05

0.04

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.01

0.05

0.04

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-62.42

14.99

-85.48

-122.58

NPM

0.02

0.08

0.14

0.79

Unique Organics : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Unique Organics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.