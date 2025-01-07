Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
95.91
60.9
30.27
38.58
yoy growth (%)
57.48
101.15
-21.52
21.45
Raw materials
-73.37
-46.44
-25.35
-32.08
As % of sales
76.49
76.26
83.74
83.15
Employee costs
-1.68
-1.5
-1.14
-0.72
As % of sales
1.75
2.47
3.76
1.88
Other costs
-20.96
-12.26
-3.11
-4.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.85
20.13
10.29
12.66
Operating profit
-0.1
0.68
0.66
0.88
OPM
-0.1
1.12
2.18
2.29
Depreciation
-0.16
-0.16
-0.17
-0.15
Interest expense
-0.62
-0.64
-0.5
-0.78
Other income
0.93
0.23
0.12
0.29
Profit before tax
0.04
0.11
0.1
0.24
Taxes
-0.02
-0.06
-0.05
0.06
Tax rate
-54.64
-55.18
-57.33
25.57
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.01
0.05
0.04
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-62.42
14.99
-85.48
-122.58
NPM
0.02
0.08
0.14
0.79
