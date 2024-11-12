iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Unique Organics Ltd Board Meeting

166.3
(3.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:57:00 PM

Unique Organics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30.09.2024. along with LRR. Financial Results with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review report . 2.To Approve Notice of calling 32nd AGM 2024 of the Company. 3. To approve the Boards Report with Corporate Governance report for the F.Y. 2023-24. 4. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of sending Notice of 32nd AGM 2024 to Shareholders. 5. Other Business as per Agenda. Results- Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board Meeting Outcome Under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202422 May 2024
UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The F.Y. Ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR),2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. Financial Results for the third quarter ended 31.12.2023 with Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/02/2024)

Unique Organics: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Unique Organics Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.