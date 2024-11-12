Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone financial results for the 2nd quarter ended 30.09.2024. along with LRR. Financial Results with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement for the second quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended 30.06.2024 along with Limited Review report . 2.To Approve Notice of calling 32nd AGM 2024 of the Company. 3. To approve the Boards Report with Corporate Governance report for the F.Y. 2023-24. 4. To fix the date of Book Closure for the purpose of sending Notice of 32nd AGM 2024 to Shareholders. 5. Other Business as per Agenda. Results- Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024. Board Meeting Outcome Under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

UNIQUE ORGANICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Financial Results For The F.Y. Ended 31.03.2024. Outcome of Board Meeting under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR),2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024