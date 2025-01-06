Uniroyal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.7
0.64
0.5
0.68
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.56
-2.36
-2.07
Tax paid
0.18
0.09
0.06
-0.52
Working capital
-2.54
0.25
1.25
-1.29
Other operating items
Operating
-6.33
-1.57
-0.54
-3.2
Capital expenditure
-1.21
4.75
4.24
7.48
Free cash flow
-7.54
3.17
3.69
4.27
Equity raised
18.32
15.45
13.13
13.08
Investing
0
0.01
0
-4.14
Financing
5.32
7.8
14.26
7.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.09
26.44
31.09
20.46
