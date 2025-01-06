iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniroyal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

24.76
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Industries Ltd

Uniroyal Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.7

0.64

0.5

0.68

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.56

-2.36

-2.07

Tax paid

0.18

0.09

0.06

-0.52

Working capital

-2.54

0.25

1.25

-1.29

Other operating items

Operating

-6.33

-1.57

-0.54

-3.2

Capital expenditure

-1.21

4.75

4.24

7.48

Free cash flow

-7.54

3.17

3.69

4.27

Equity raised

18.32

15.45

13.13

13.08

Investing

0

0.01

0

-4.14

Financing

5.32

7.8

14.26

7.24

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

16.09

26.44

31.09

20.46

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Industries Ltd

