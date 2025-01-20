Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.84
-0.46
32.06
3.93
Op profit growth
-38.72
-3.22
21.32
-7.09
EBIT growth
-63
-14.97
8.45
0.43
Net profit growth
-265.29
-39.7
153.01
-52.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.95
7.85
8.08
8.79
EBIT margin
1.58
4.15
4.86
5.92
Net profit margin
-1.34
0.79
1.3
0.68
RoCE
2.56
6.41
7.98
8.31
RoNW
-1.28
0.8
1.43
0.58
RoA
-0.54
0.3
0.53
0.23
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.09
0.66
1.1
0.43
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-3.98
-2.58
-1.89
-2.19
Book value per share
20.87
21.7
19.62
18.51
Valuation ratios
P/E
-4.58
12.19
8.17
25.58
P/CEPS
-1.25
-3.11
-4.74
-5
P/B
0.23
0.37
0.45
0.59
EV/EBIDTA
7.45
5.4
6.19
5.6
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.26
38.25
-4.84
-63.02
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
79.24
67.01
57.77
61.28
Inventory days
34.7
29.7
35.4
47.48
Creditor days
-30.57
-22.07
-30.74
-30.3
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.54
-1.15
-1.39
-1.45
Net debt / equity
1.25
1.3
1.77
1.34
Net debt / op. profit
6.47
4.3
5.13
4.44
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-81.18
-67.05
-68.35
-62.69
Employee costs
-6.9
-12.06
-10.7
-12.18
Other costs
-6.95
-13.02
-12.85
-16.32
