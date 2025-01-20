iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniroyal Industries Ltd Key Ratios

24.25
(2.11%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:53:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.84

-0.46

32.06

3.93

Op profit growth

-38.72

-3.22

21.32

-7.09

EBIT growth

-63

-14.97

8.45

0.43

Net profit growth

-265.29

-39.7

153.01

-52.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.95

7.85

8.08

8.79

EBIT margin

1.58

4.15

4.86

5.92

Net profit margin

-1.34

0.79

1.3

0.68

RoCE

2.56

6.41

7.98

8.31

RoNW

-1.28

0.8

1.43

0.58

RoA

-0.54

0.3

0.53

0.23

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.09

0.66

1.1

0.43

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-3.98

-2.58

-1.89

-2.19

Book value per share

20.87

21.7

19.62

18.51

Valuation ratios

P/E

-4.58

12.19

8.17

25.58

P/CEPS

-1.25

-3.11

-4.74

-5

P/B

0.23

0.37

0.45

0.59

EV/EBIDTA

7.45

5.4

6.19

5.6

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.26

38.25

-4.84

-63.02

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

79.24

67.01

57.77

61.28

Inventory days

34.7

29.7

35.4

47.48

Creditor days

-30.57

-22.07

-30.74

-30.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.54

-1.15

-1.39

-1.45

Net debt / equity

1.25

1.3

1.77

1.34

Net debt / op. profit

6.47

4.3

5.13

4.44

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-81.18

-67.05

-68.35

-62.69

Employee costs

-6.9

-12.06

-10.7

-12.18

Other costs

-6.95

-13.02

-12.85

-16.32

