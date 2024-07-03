Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹24.9
Prev. Close₹24.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹24.9
Day's Low₹24.76
52 Week's High₹36.8
52 Week's Low₹17.5
Book Value₹20.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)20.48
P/E10.15
EPS2.44
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.27
8.27
8.27
8.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.53
7.74
9.17
7.75
Net Worth
16.8
16.01
17.44
16.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.3
29.54
29.06
25.83
yoy growth (%)
-51.57
1.65
12.5
15.41
Raw materials
-3.36
-7.49
-8.86
-7.63
As % of sales
23.54
25.36
30.48
29.54
Employee costs
-4.56
-8.25
-7.29
-6.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.7
0.64
0.5
0.68
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.56
-2.36
-2.07
Tax paid
0.18
0.09
0.06
-0.52
Working capital
-2.54
0.25
1.25
-1.29
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-51.57
1.65
12.5
15.41
Op profit growth
-61.76
8.44
24.36
-15.82
EBIT growth
-114.45
0.58
8.9
-9.94
Net profit growth
-304.82
30.03
250.52
-78.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
98.3
112.87
99.15
67.2
69.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
98.3
112.87
99.15
67.2
69.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
0.37
0.13
0.12
0.12
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Arvind Mahajan
Whole Time Director
Rashmi Mahajan
Whole Time Director
Akhil Mahajan
Non Executive Director
Dimple Mahajan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Karan Singh Jolly
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manav Mehra
Independent Non Exe. Director
Thakur Singh Mejie
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Miglani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Vikramsingh Atmasingh Manco
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Uniroyal Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 30 December, 1993 as a public limited company, Uniroyal Textile Industries Ltd set up a plant for the manufacture of labels and narrow fabrics at Panchkula, Haryana. It has an installed capacity of 1,15,425 sq mtr pa of tafeta and 38,475 sq mtr pa of satin labels. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to part-finance its project.The company was promoted by Arvind Mahajan and Pritam Chand Mahajan and the project was undertaken with the assistance of Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacture and trading of garment accessories such as labels narrow fabric woven labels, prinited labels, hang tags, plastic seals etc. Commercial production commenced in Jan.95. The products manufactured by the company are used by garment exporters, fashion garment industry and ready-made garment manufacturers.During 2005, the Company commenced two new business activities, Pharmaceutical business and business of real estate at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to set up the Pharmaceutical Plant. The real estate business was started in a partnership firm, M/s Uniroyal Builders and Developers for construction and development of residential and commercial complexes.The Company expanded by installing 4 high speed narrow fabric looms, 3 cut and fold machines and some other machines with total outlay of Rs. 5.22 Crores in 2006. Capacity of woven labels facility was enhanced by installing additional machinery with a total outl
Read More
The Uniroyal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is ₹20.48 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is 10.15 and 1.21 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniroyal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹36.8 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Uniroyal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.48%, 3 Years at 16.03%, 1 Year at 29.77%, 6 Month at -5.13%, 3 Month at 11.28% and 1 Month at -19.92%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.