Uniroyal Industries Ltd Share Price

24.76
(-0.56%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open24.9
  • Day's High24.9
  • 52 Wk High36.8
  • Prev. Close24.9
  • Day's Low24.76
  • 52 Wk Low 17.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E10.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.45
  • EPS2.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)20.48
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Uniroyal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

24.9

Prev. Close

24.9

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

24.9

Day's Low

24.76

52 Week's High

36.8

52 Week's Low

17.5

Book Value

20.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

20.48

P/E

10.15

EPS

2.44

Divi. Yield

0

Uniroyal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

Uniroyal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Uniroyal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.04%

Institutions: 0.04%

Non-Institutions: 44.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Uniroyal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.27

8.27

8.27

8.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.53

7.74

9.17

7.75

Net Worth

16.8

16.01

17.44

16.02

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.3

29.54

29.06

25.83

yoy growth (%)

-51.57

1.65

12.5

15.41

Raw materials

-3.36

-7.49

-8.86

-7.63

As % of sales

23.54

25.36

30.48

29.54

Employee costs

-4.56

-8.25

-7.29

-6.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.7

0.64

0.5

0.68

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.56

-2.36

-2.07

Tax paid

0.18

0.09

0.06

-0.52

Working capital

-2.54

0.25

1.25

-1.29

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-51.57

1.65

12.5

15.41

Op profit growth

-61.76

8.44

24.36

-15.82

EBIT growth

-114.45

0.58

8.9

-9.94

Net profit growth

-304.82

30.03

250.52

-78.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

98.3

112.87

99.15

67.2

69.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

98.3

112.87

99.15

67.2

69.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

0.37

0.13

0.12

0.12

Uniroyal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Uniroyal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Arvind Mahajan

Whole Time Director

Rashmi Mahajan

Whole Time Director

Akhil Mahajan

Non Executive Director

Dimple Mahajan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Karan Singh Jolly

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manav Mehra

Independent Non Exe. Director

Thakur Singh Mejie

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Miglani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Vikramsingh Atmasingh Manco

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Uniroyal Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 30 December, 1993 as a public limited company, Uniroyal Textile Industries Ltd set up a plant for the manufacture of labels and narrow fabrics at Panchkula, Haryana. It has an installed capacity of 1,15,425 sq mtr pa of tafeta and 38,475 sq mtr pa of satin labels. The company came out with a public issue in Dec.94 to part-finance its project.The company was promoted by Arvind Mahajan and Pritam Chand Mahajan and the project was undertaken with the assistance of Haryana State Industrial Development Corporation. The Company is carrying on the business of manufacture and trading of garment accessories such as labels narrow fabric woven labels, prinited labels, hang tags, plastic seals etc. Commercial production commenced in Jan.95. The products manufactured by the company are used by garment exporters, fashion garment industry and ready-made garment manufacturers.During 2005, the Company commenced two new business activities, Pharmaceutical business and business of real estate at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh to set up the Pharmaceutical Plant. The real estate business was started in a partnership firm, M/s Uniroyal Builders and Developers for construction and development of residential and commercial complexes.The Company expanded by installing 4 high speed narrow fabric looms, 3 cut and fold machines and some other machines with total outlay of Rs. 5.22 Crores in 2006. Capacity of woven labels facility was enhanced by installing additional machinery with a total outl
Company FAQs

What is the Uniroyal Industries Ltd share price today?

The Uniroyal Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹24.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Uniroyal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is ₹20.48 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Uniroyal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is 10.15 and 1.21 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Uniroyal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Uniroyal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is ₹17.5 and ₹36.8 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Uniroyal Industries Ltd?

Uniroyal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.48%, 3 Years at 16.03%, 1 Year at 29.77%, 6 Month at -5.13%, 3 Month at 11.28% and 1 Month at -19.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Uniroyal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Uniroyal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.96 %
Institutions - 0.05 %
Public - 44.99 %

