|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|11 Oct 2024
|UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Tuesday 05th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter/Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 05.11.2024 approved the unaudited financials both Standalone & Consolidated for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to intimate you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the company will be held on Monday 5th August 2024 inter alia to consider and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year/Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. . This is for your information and records please. The Board today approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 , pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we are enclosing herewith the following: a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Result of the company, for the quarter ended june 30, 2024. b) Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited and Consolidated Financial Result of the company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on August 05, 2024 at 15:00 hours and concluded at 16:10 hours. The Board today approved Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we are enclosing herewith the following: a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. b) Auditors Limited Review Report on Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on August 05, 2024 at 15:00 hours and concluded at 16:10 hours. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|17 May 2024
|6 Apr 2024
|UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. This is for your information and records please The Board of Directors at its meeting held today approved and took note the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31st, 2024. The Meeting of the Board of Directors commenced on May 17th, 2024 at 15:00 and concluded on May 17th, 2024 at 16:10. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) With respect to the Financial Results uploaded on 17th May, 2024 and In response to your email communication dated 28th May, 2024 regarding rectification of Audit Report, we are hereby re-submitting the Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 after rectification of Audit Report. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Apr 2024
|5 Apr 2024
|This is to inform you that Mr. Vikramsingh Atmasingh Manco (DIN: 10572570) was appointed as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Independent) w.e.f 05/04/2024 of the Company in the meeting of Board of Directors held on 05/04/2024. This is for your information and record please.
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|11 Jan 2024
|UNIROYAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter/Half Year ended on 31st December 2023. This is for your information and records please. The Board of Directors of the company at its meeting held today approved Unaudited standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023, Pursuing to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and we enclosing herewith the following: (a) Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company, for the Quarter ended December 31, 2023. (b) Auditors Limited Review Report on unaudited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the company, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The meeting of the Board commenced on February 14, 2024 at 12:15 hours and concluded at 13: 40 hours on February 14, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)
