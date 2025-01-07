Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
14.3
29.54
29.06
25.83
yoy growth (%)
-51.57
1.65
12.5
15.41
Raw materials
-3.36
-7.49
-8.86
-7.63
As % of sales
23.54
25.36
30.48
29.54
Employee costs
-4.56
-8.25
-7.29
-6.32
As % of sales
31.88
27.93
25.11
24.49
Other costs
-4.5
-8.9
-8.39
-8.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
31.48
30.12
28.86
31.9
Operating profit
1.87
4.89
4.51
3.63
OPM
13.08
16.57
15.53
14.05
Depreciation
-2.27
-2.56
-2.36
-2.07
Interest expense
-1.35
-1.75
-1.88
-1.5
Other income
0.05
0.07
0.23
0.63
Profit before tax
-1.7
0.64
0.5
0.68
Taxes
0.18
0.09
0.06
-0.52
Tax rate
-10.6
14.39
13.9
-76.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.52
0.74
0.57
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.52
0.74
0.57
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-304.82
30.03
250.52
-78.23
NPM
-10.63
2.51
1.96
0.63
