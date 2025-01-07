iifl-logo-icon 1
Uniroyal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

24.76
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:17:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

14.3

29.54

29.06

25.83

yoy growth (%)

-51.57

1.65

12.5

15.41

Raw materials

-3.36

-7.49

-8.86

-7.63

As % of sales

23.54

25.36

30.48

29.54

Employee costs

-4.56

-8.25

-7.29

-6.32

As % of sales

31.88

27.93

25.11

24.49

Other costs

-4.5

-8.9

-8.39

-8.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

31.48

30.12

28.86

31.9

Operating profit

1.87

4.89

4.51

3.63

OPM

13.08

16.57

15.53

14.05

Depreciation

-2.27

-2.56

-2.36

-2.07

Interest expense

-1.35

-1.75

-1.88

-1.5

Other income

0.05

0.07

0.23

0.63

Profit before tax

-1.7

0.64

0.5

0.68

Taxes

0.18

0.09

0.06

-0.52

Tax rate

-10.6

14.39

13.9

-76.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.52

0.74

0.57

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.52

0.74

0.57

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-304.82

30.03

250.52

-78.23

NPM

-10.63

2.51

1.96

0.63

