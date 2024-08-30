Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement related to 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) through physical mode, record date and other related information, published on 23rd August 2024 in newspaper viz. Business Standard in English and Hindi language. This is for your information and records please Please find enclosed notice for the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held in physical mode on 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No. 365, Industrial Area, Phase-2, Panchkula-134113 (Haryana) along with the Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) We wish to inform you that 31st Annual General Meeting of the company was held today i.e. Monday, 30th September 2024. The members of the company have approved all the businesses as specified in the notice convening the said meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)