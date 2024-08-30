iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Uniroyal Industries Ltd AGM

23.47
(4.96%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Uniroyal Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM30 Sep 202423 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed herewith copies of newspaper advertisement related to 31st Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 10:00 A.M. (IST) through physical mode, record date and other related information, published on 23rd August 2024 in newspaper viz. Business Standard in English and Hindi language. This is for your information and records please Please find enclosed notice for the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company to be held in physical mode on 30th September, 2024 at the registered office of the company situated at Plot No. 365, Industrial Area, Phase-2, Panchkula-134113 (Haryana) along with the Annual Report of the company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.08.2024) We wish to inform you that 31st Annual General Meeting of the company was held today i.e. Monday, 30th September 2024. The members of the company have approved all the businesses as specified in the notice convening the said meeting. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)

Uniroyal Ind: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Uniroyal Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.