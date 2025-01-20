Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.07
-93.69
1,163.13
-43.36
Op profit growth
235.74
-123.97
-486.77
-26.93
EBIT growth
67.39
-68.96
189.4
-52.97
Net profit growth
170.88
-68.48
144.02
-67.89
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-186.1
-34.32
9.02
-29.46
EBIT margin
146.7
54.27
11.01
48.09
Net profit margin
63.01
14.4
2.88
14.91
RoCE
2.17
1.55
6.06
2.23
RoNW
0.5
0.22
0.83
0.36
RoA
0.23
0.1
0.39
0.17
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.78
2.9
7.84
3.6
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
0.92
-1.77
0.37
-1
Book value per share
161.33
147.78
111.19
106.17
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.29
4.81
5.18
P/CEPS
46.18
-7.85
-18.54
P/B
0.26
0.09
0.17
EV/EBIDTA
-0.23
-3.74
-1.5
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
26.37
38.1
16.51
76.92
Tax payout
-6.25
-31.33
-42.79
-25.17
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
192.1
6.26
0
0
Inventory days
653.14
330.6
64.94
1,521.12
Creditor days
0
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
-41.91
-63.47
0
Net debt / equity
-0.27
-0.27
-0.84
-0.27
Net debt / op. profit
4.89
15.03
-8.25
10.04
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-107.07
-36.19
-83.7
-23.83
Employee costs
-93.13
-52.45
-3.35
-54.75
Other costs
-85.89
-45.67
-3.91
-50.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.