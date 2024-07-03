United Interactive Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
2.79
0.05
0.99
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
2.79
0.05
0.99
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.84
0.73
0.53
0.51
0.52
Total Income
1.84
0.73
3.32
0.55
1.51
Total Expenditure
0.47
0.36
2.4
0.35
1.18
PBIDT
1.37
0.37
0.92
0.2
0.33
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
1.37
0.37
0.92
0.2
0.33
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.21
0.31
0.5
0.07
0.1
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
1.11
0
0.34
0.07
0.17
Minority Interest After NP
0.56
0.02
0.18
0.06
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.55
-0.03
0.16
0.01
0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.55
-0.03
0.16
0.01
0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.99
-0.15
0.88
0.05
0.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
32.97
400
33.33
PBDTM(%)
0
0
32.97
400
33.33
PATM(%)
0
0
12.18
140
17.17
