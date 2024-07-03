iifl-logo-icon 1
United Interactive Ltd Quarterly Results

102.95
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

2.79

0.05

0.99

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

2.79

0.05

0.99

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.84

0.73

0.53

0.51

0.52

Total Income

1.84

0.73

3.32

0.55

1.51

Total Expenditure

0.47

0.36

2.4

0.35

1.18

PBIDT

1.37

0.37

0.92

0.2

0.33

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

1.37

0.37

0.92

0.2

0.33

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.21

0.31

0.5

0.07

0.1

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.01

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

1.11

0

0.34

0.07

0.17

Minority Interest After NP

0.56

0.02

0.18

0.06

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.55

-0.03

0.16

0.01

0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.55

-0.03

0.16

0.01

0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.99

-0.15

0.88

0.05

0.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

32.97

400

33.33

PBDTM(%)

0

0

32.97

400

33.33

PATM(%)

0

0

12.18

140

17.17

