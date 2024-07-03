iifl-logo-icon 1
United Interactive Ltd Share Price

98.1
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:23:00 AM

  • Open98.95
  • Day's High98.95
  • 52 Wk High124.49
  • Prev. Close98.1
  • Day's Low98.1
  • 52 Wk Low 45.31
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value4.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

United Interactive Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

98.95

Prev. Close

98.1

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

98.95

Day's Low

98.1

52 Week's High

124.49

52 Week's Low

45.31

Book Value

4.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.95

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

United Interactive Ltd Corporate Action

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

22 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 22 Aug, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

United Interactive Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

United Interactive Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.82%

Non-Promoter- 30.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Interactive Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.02

-1.01

-1.01

-1.03

Net Worth

0.81

0.82

0.82

0.8

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.02

-0.04

-0.05

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0

-0.05

-0.02

0.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

6.38

-7.92

4.09

-0.65

EBIT growth

-155.62

-19.02

-301.65

-153.86

Net profit growth

-155.62

-19.02

-301.65

-153.86

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.83

2.24

0.9

1.46

23.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.83

2.24

0.9

1.46

23.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.21

2.96

3.4

1.83

1.06

United Interactive Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Interactive Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ajay Sanghavi

Non Executive Director

Sarayu Somaiya

Independent Director

Jyoti Pandey

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilesh Amrutkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Interactive Ltd

Summary

United Interactive Ltd (formerly known Ishwar Textiles Ltd) was incorporated in 1983. The Company is into the business of IT & IT Enabled Services .
Company FAQs

What is the United Interactive Ltd share price today?

The United Interactive Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Interactive Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Interactive Ltd is ₹17.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Interactive Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Interactive Ltd is 0 and 22.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Interactive Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Interactive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Interactive Ltd is ₹45.31 and ₹124.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Interactive Ltd?

United Interactive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.76%, 3 Years at 51.88%, 1 Year at 55.71%, 6 Month at 11.94%, 3 Month at -8.06% and 1 Month at -4.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Interactive Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Interactive Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.17 %

