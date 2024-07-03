SectorIT - Software
Open₹98.95
Prev. Close₹98.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹98.95
Day's Low₹98.1
52 Week's High₹124.49
52 Week's Low₹45.31
Book Value₹4.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)17.95
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.02
-1.01
-1.01
-1.03
Net Worth
0.81
0.82
0.82
0.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.02
-0.04
-0.05
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0
-0.05
-0.02
0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
6.38
-7.92
4.09
-0.65
EBIT growth
-155.62
-19.02
-301.65
-153.86
Net profit growth
-155.62
-19.02
-301.65
-153.86
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.83
2.24
0.9
1.46
23.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.83
2.24
0.9
1.46
23.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.21
2.96
3.4
1.83
1.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ajay Sanghavi
Non Executive Director
Sarayu Somaiya
Independent Director
Jyoti Pandey
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilesh Amrutkar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
United Interactive Ltd (formerly known Ishwar Textiles Ltd) was incorporated in 1983. The Company is into the business of IT & IT Enabled Services .
The United Interactive Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹98.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Interactive Ltd is ₹17.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Interactive Ltd is 0 and 22.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Interactive Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Interactive Ltd is ₹45.31 and ₹124.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Interactive Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 54.76%, 3 Years at 51.88%, 1 Year at 55.71%, 6 Month at 11.94%, 3 Month at -8.06% and 1 Month at -4.76%.
