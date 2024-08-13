iifl-logo-icon 1
United Interactive Ltd AGM

98.25
(4.97%)
Jan 14, 2025|12:00:00 AM

United Interacti CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 202422 Aug 2024
Share Transfer Book will be closed from 21st-27th september 2024 for the AGM Please find attach aforesaid results and limited review report . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024) Record date( Cut off ) for the 41st AGM to be held on 27th Sept 2024, is fixed as friday , 20th September 2024 Addendum to the Notice of the 41st AGM for the purpose of addition of special business item no-3 i.e. Appointment of Ms Namita Ghayal as an Independent director of the company . Addendum to the 41st AGM notice , for including additional business item of Independent directors Appointment as per the requisition of the member and consequent approval by Board Members. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.09.2024) Please find attached the 41st AGM Proceedings summary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

