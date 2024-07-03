iifl-logo-icon 1
United Interactive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

105.8
(2.77%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

1.04

1.08

0

0

22.24

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.04

1.08

0

0

22.24

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.68

1.47

1.81

1.35

1.53

Total Income

2.72

2.55

1.81

1.35

23.77

Total Expenditure

1.93

3.57

1.06

0.88

19.17

PBIDT

0.79

-1.02

0.75

0.47

4.6

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

0

PBDT

0.79

-1.03

0.75

0.46

4.6

Depreciation

0.18

0.23

0.31

0.4

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.2

0.75

0

0.03

1.44

Deferred Tax

0.01

0

0.01

0.01

-0.1

Reported Profit After Tax

0.4

-2.01

0.43

0.02

3

Minority Interest After NP

0.26

-0.93

0.26

0.06

1.52

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.14

-1.08

0.17

-0.04

1.48

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.14

-1.08

0.17

-0.04

1.48

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.75

-5.88

0.91

-0.23

8.06

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

1.83

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

75.96

-94.44

0

0

20.68

PBDTM(%)

75.96

-95.37

0

0

20.68

PATM(%)

38.46

-186.11

0

0

13.48

