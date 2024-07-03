United Interactive Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1.04
1.08
0
0
22.24
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.04
1.08
0
0
22.24
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.68
1.47
1.81
1.35
1.53
Total Income
2.72
2.55
1.81
1.35
23.77
Total Expenditure
1.93
3.57
1.06
0.88
19.17
PBIDT
0.79
-1.02
0.75
0.47
4.6
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
0
PBDT
0.79
-1.03
0.75
0.46
4.6
Depreciation
0.18
0.23
0.31
0.4
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.2
0.75
0
0.03
1.44
Deferred Tax
0.01
0
0.01
0.01
-0.1
Reported Profit After Tax
0.4
-2.01
0.43
0.02
3
Minority Interest After NP
0.26
-0.93
0.26
0.06
1.52
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.14
-1.08
0.17
-0.04
1.48
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.14
-1.08
0.17
-0.04
1.48
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.75
-5.88
0.91
-0.23
8.06
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
1.83
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
75.96
-94.44
0
0
20.68
PBDTM(%)
75.96
-95.37
0
0
20.68
PATM(%)
38.46
-186.11
0
0
13.48
