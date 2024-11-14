|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider & approve inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. For the above purpose this is to inform you that as per Companys code of conduct for a prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed from October 01 2024 and it shall remain closed for all the directors designated employees other Insiders & Connected Persons of the Company till the end of November 16 2024 (both days inclusive). PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|14 Sep 2024
|The Board appointed Smt Namita Ghayal as an Additional Director - Independent, vide their Circular resolution passed on 13th Sept 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly results for June 30 2024 Please find attach aforesaid results and limited review report . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited results for FY 2023-24 Please find attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the quarterly results for Quarter / period ended December 31 2023 Please find attach the unaudited results for the quarter and period ended Dec 31, 2023 with unmodified limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)
