UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider & approve inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. For the above purpose this is to inform you that as per Companys code of conduct for a prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed from October 01 2024 and it shall remain closed for all the directors designated employees other Insiders & Connected Persons of the Company till the end of November 16 2024 (both days inclusive). PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)