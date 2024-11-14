iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Interactive Ltd Board Meeting

96
(-2.29%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

United Interacti CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation 2015 this is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday November 14 2024 to consider & approve inter alia the Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30 2024. For the above purpose this is to inform you that as per Companys code of conduct for a prevention of insider trading the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company was closed from October 01 2024 and it shall remain closed for all the directors designated employees other Insiders & Connected Persons of the Company till the end of November 16 2024 (both days inclusive). PFA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202414 Sep 2024
The Board appointed Smt Namita Ghayal as an Additional Director - Independent, vide their Circular resolution passed on 13th Sept 2024.
Board Meeting13 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited quarterly results for June 30 2024 Please find attach aforesaid results and limited review report . (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202420 May 2024
UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited results for FY 2023-24 Please find attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting5 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
UNITED INTERACTIVE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia the quarterly results for Quarter / period ended December 31 2023 Please find attach the unaudited results for the quarter and period ended Dec 31, 2023 with unmodified limited review report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024)

United Interacti: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Interactive Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.