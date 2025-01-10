United Van Der Horst Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
5.59
5.59
4.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.84
29.29
26.96
24.83
Net Worth
43.8
34.88
32.55
29.62
Minority Interest
Debt
30.75
26.53
17.27
15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.73
10.43
10.21
10.18
Total Liabilities
85.28
71.84
60.03
54.8
Fixed Assets
67.01
58.01
48.75
43.98
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.01
0.5
2.3
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.39
0.91
0.05
Networking Capital
17.85
12.83
8.9
6.83
Inventories
6.13
5.11
3.44
2.83
Inventory Days
114.88
Sundry Debtors
11.9
6.89
4.98
4.51
Debtor Days
183.08
Other Current Assets
2.67
2.83
1.85
1.2
Sundry Creditors
-1.99
-1.43
-0.64
-0.66
Creditor Days
26.79
Other Current Liabilities
-0.86
-0.57
-0.73
-1.05
Cash
0.36
0.59
0.98
1.64
Total Assets
85.28
71.83
60.04
54.8
