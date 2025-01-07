iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

United Van Der Horst Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

121.1
(-0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:19:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR United Van Der Horst Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.99

7.81

5.85

3.83

yoy growth (%)

15.09

33.39

52.59

118.08

Raw materials

-1.62

-1.66

-0.93

-1.96

As % of sales

18.06

21.32

16.04

51.15

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.85

-0.67

-0.63

As % of sales

8.66

10.95

11.49

16.55

Other costs

-3.6

-3.27

-2.66

-1.55

As % of sales (Other Cost)

40.03

41.93

45.43

40.44

Operating profit

2.98

2.01

1.58

-0.31

OPM

33.23

25.78

27.01

-8.16

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.82

-3.75

-3.74

Interest expense

-1.33

-1.19

-1.07

-0.21

Other income

0.4

0.02

0

0.03

Profit before tax

1.18

0.01

-3.23

-4.24

Taxes

-0.82

1.32

0.92

3.47

Tax rate

-69.52

12,007.77

-28.63

-81.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.36

1.33

-2.31

-0.77

Exceptional items

0

0

0.13

0.12

Net profit

0.36

1.33

-2.17

-0.64

yoy growth (%)

-73.04

-161.57

235.54

-90.5

NPM

4.01

17.15

-37.15

-16.89

United Van Der : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR United Van Der Horst Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.