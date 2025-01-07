Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.99
7.81
5.85
3.83
yoy growth (%)
15.09
33.39
52.59
118.08
Raw materials
-1.62
-1.66
-0.93
-1.96
As % of sales
18.06
21.32
16.04
51.15
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.85
-0.67
-0.63
As % of sales
8.66
10.95
11.49
16.55
Other costs
-3.6
-3.27
-2.66
-1.55
As % of sales (Other Cost)
40.03
41.93
45.43
40.44
Operating profit
2.98
2.01
1.58
-0.31
OPM
33.23
25.78
27.01
-8.16
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.82
-3.75
-3.74
Interest expense
-1.33
-1.19
-1.07
-0.21
Other income
0.4
0.02
0
0.03
Profit before tax
1.18
0.01
-3.23
-4.24
Taxes
-0.82
1.32
0.92
3.47
Tax rate
-69.52
12,007.77
-28.63
-81.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.36
1.33
-2.31
-0.77
Exceptional items
0
0
0.13
0.12
Net profit
0.36
1.33
-2.17
-0.64
yoy growth (%)
-73.04
-161.57
235.54
-90.5
NPM
4.01
17.15
-37.15
-16.89
