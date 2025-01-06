United Van Der Horst Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.18
0.01
-3.23
-4.24
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.82
-3.75
-3.74
Tax paid
-0.82
1.32
0.92
3.47
Working capital
4.16
0.42
1.38
3.7
Other operating items
Operating
3.64
0.93
-4.68
-0.81
Capital expenditure
2.31
0.86
0.17
0
Free cash flow
5.95
1.8
-4.51
-0.82
Equity raised
49.15
45.56
48.87
50.17
Investing
1.79
0.51
0
0
Financing
5.5
0.1
17.86
7.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
62.4
47.97
62.22
57.15
