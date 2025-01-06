iifl-logo-icon 1
United Van Der Horst Ltd Cash Flow Statement

121.8
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR United Van Der Horst Ltd

United Van Der FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.18

0.01

-3.23

-4.24

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.82

-3.75

-3.74

Tax paid

-0.82

1.32

0.92

3.47

Working capital

4.16

0.42

1.38

3.7

Other operating items

Operating

3.64

0.93

-4.68

-0.81

Capital expenditure

2.31

0.86

0.17

0

Free cash flow

5.95

1.8

-4.51

-0.82

Equity raised

49.15

45.56

48.87

50.17

Investing

1.79

0.51

0

0

Financing

5.5

0.1

17.86

7.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

62.4

47.97

62.22

57.15

QUICKLINKS FOR United Van Der Horst Ltd

