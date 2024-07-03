iifl-logo-icon 1
United Van Der Horst Ltd Share Price

127
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128.2
  • Day's High131.6
  • 52 Wk High170.55
  • Prev. Close128.2
  • Day's Low127
  • 52 Wk Low 88.65
  • Turnover (lac)1.04
  • P/E52.54
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value40.78
  • EPS2.44
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)157.1
  • Div. Yield0.78
United Van Der Horst Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

128.2

Prev. Close

128.2

Turnover(Lac.)

1.04

Day's High

131.6

Day's Low

127

52 Week's High

170.55

52 Week's Low

88.65

Book Value

40.78

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

157.1

P/E

52.54

EPS

2.44

Divi. Yield

0.78

United Van Der Horst Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 28 Sep, 2024

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

25 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Split

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

United Van Der Horst Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

United Van Der Horst Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:35 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.93%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

United Van Der Horst Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.96

5.59

5.59

4.79

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.84

29.29

26.96

24.83

Net Worth

43.8

34.88

32.55

29.62

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

8.99

7.81

5.85

3.83

yoy growth (%)

15.09

33.39

52.59

118.08

Raw materials

-1.62

-1.66

-0.93

-1.96

As % of sales

18.06

21.32

16.04

51.15

Employee costs

-0.77

-0.85

-0.67

-0.63

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.18

0.01

-3.23

-4.24

Depreciation

-0.87

-0.82

-3.75

-3.74

Tax paid

-0.82

1.32

0.92

3.47

Working capital

4.16

0.42

1.38

3.7

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.09

33.39

52.59

118.08

Op profit growth

48.36

27.28

-605.06

-88.57

EBIT growth

108.29

-155.82

-46.09

-38.28

Net profit growth

-73.04

-161.57

235.54

-90.5

United Van Der Horst Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT United Van Der Horst Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

JAGMEET SINGH SABHARWAL

Non Executive Director

Akshay Ashokan Veliyil

Independent Director

Tripti Mahesh Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by United Van Der Horst Ltd

Summary

United Van Der Horst Ltd, popularly known as UVDHL presents itself to the Indian Industry, a Well reputed,Efficient and cost effective team of professionals and skilled workforce. This public limited company , promoted by the UB Group and Van Der Horst, Holland was established in 1990 and is involved in the area of Marine,Oilfield & Industrial Equipment and Components restandardsizing.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing Re-conditioning, Re-standardizing, Reverse Engineering & Manufacturing services to most of the core sectors such as Marine, Oil Field, Power Plants, Petrochemicals, Mining and other major processing industries by combining the patented Porous Krome and hard chrome plating techniques with highly specialized welding processes.
Company FAQs

What is the United Van Der Horst Ltd share price today?

The United Van Der Horst Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127 today.

What is the Market Cap of United Van Der Horst Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Van Der Horst Ltd is ₹157.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of United Van Der Horst Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of United Van Der Horst Ltd is 52.54 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of United Van Der Horst Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Van Der Horst Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Van Der Horst Ltd is ₹88.65 and ₹170.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of United Van Der Horst Ltd?

United Van Der Horst Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.95%, 3 Years at 71.31%, 1 Year at 37.44%, 6 Month at 7.55%, 3 Month at 10.09% and 1 Month at 1.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of United Van Der Horst Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of United Van Der Horst Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.94 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 25.04 %

