SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹128.2
Prev. Close₹128.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.04
Day's High₹131.6
Day's Low₹127
52 Week's High₹170.55
52 Week's Low₹88.65
Book Value₹40.78
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)157.1
P/E52.54
EPS2.44
Divi. Yield0.78
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.96
5.59
5.59
4.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.84
29.29
26.96
24.83
Net Worth
43.8
34.88
32.55
29.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
8.99
7.81
5.85
3.83
yoy growth (%)
15.09
33.39
52.59
118.08
Raw materials
-1.62
-1.66
-0.93
-1.96
As % of sales
18.06
21.32
16.04
51.15
Employee costs
-0.77
-0.85
-0.67
-0.63
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.18
0.01
-3.23
-4.24
Depreciation
-0.87
-0.82
-3.75
-3.74
Tax paid
-0.82
1.32
0.92
3.47
Working capital
4.16
0.42
1.38
3.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.09
33.39
52.59
118.08
Op profit growth
48.36
27.28
-605.06
-88.57
EBIT growth
108.29
-155.82
-46.09
-38.28
Net profit growth
-73.04
-161.57
235.54
-90.5
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
JAGMEET SINGH SABHARWAL
Non Executive Director
Akshay Ashokan Veliyil
Independent Director
Tripti Mahesh Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
United Van Der Horst Ltd, popularly known as UVDHL presents itself to the Indian Industry, a Well reputed,Efficient and cost effective team of professionals and skilled workforce. This public limited company , promoted by the UB Group and Van Der Horst, Holland was established in 1990 and is involved in the area of Marine,Oilfield & Industrial Equipment and Components restandardsizing.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing Re-conditioning, Re-standardizing, Reverse Engineering & Manufacturing services to most of the core sectors such as Marine, Oil Field, Power Plants, Petrochemicals, Mining and other major processing industries by combining the patented Porous Krome and hard chrome plating techniques with highly specialized welding processes.
The United Van Der Horst Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹127 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of United Van Der Horst Ltd is ₹157.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of United Van Der Horst Ltd is 52.54 and 3.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a United Van Der Horst Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of United Van Der Horst Ltd is ₹88.65 and ₹170.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
United Van Der Horst Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 64.95%, 3 Years at 71.31%, 1 Year at 37.44%, 6 Month at 7.55%, 3 Month at 10.09% and 1 Month at 1.91%.
