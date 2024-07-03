Summary

United Van Der Horst Ltd, popularly known as UVDHL presents itself to the Indian Industry, a Well reputed,Efficient and cost effective team of professionals and skilled workforce. This public limited company , promoted by the UB Group and Van Der Horst, Holland was established in 1990 and is involved in the area of Marine,Oilfield & Industrial Equipment and Components restandardsizing.The Company is mainly engaged in the business of providing Re-conditioning, Re-standardizing, Reverse Engineering & Manufacturing services to most of the core sectors such as Marine, Oil Field, Power Plants, Petrochemicals, Mining and other major processing industries by combining the patented Porous Krome and hard chrome plating techniques with highly specialized welding processes.

