United Van Der Horst Ltd AGM

United Van Der CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM27 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Please find enclosed herewith the Notice of the 37th AGM of M/s. United Van Der Horst Limited (the Company) scheduled to be held on Friday, September 27, 2024 through VC/OAVM. The said Notice forms part of the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. This is in furtherance to our letter dated August 13, 2024 wherein the Company informed that the 37th Annual General Meeting (37th AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday September 27, 2024, through Video Conference/Other Audio-Visual Means, in accordance, with the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations), please find enclosed the Notice convening the 37th AGM and the Annual Report of the Company for the F.Y. 2023-24 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024) Outcome of 37th Annual General Meeting (37th AGM) of the Company held toady i.e, 27th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Consolidated Report of Scrutinizers Report on Voting through remote e-voting and e-voting at the 37th AGM in terms of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder and applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)

United Van Der: Related News

No Record Found

